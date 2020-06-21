UP Board Result 2020 Date: Class 10th, 12th board results expected to be declared on this date

education

Jun 21, 2020

UP Board Result 2020Date: Around 56 lakh students are anxiously waiting for their Uttar Pradesh Board class 10th and 12th exam results 2020. After a long delay in result declaration, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UP board is expected to declare the results by the end of June. Deputy chief minister of UP Dinesh Kumar had earlier told HT that the results will be announced anytime between June 25 and 28 depending on how quickly the board officials are able to prepare results. According to media reports, the UP Board result 2020 is likely to be declared on June 27.

However, when HT contacted the minister for confirmation, he said, “There is a high probability that we will be able to announce the UP Board results on June 27. However, the date is not yet finalised. We will notify about the final date and time for result declaration soon after we are fully prepared.”

This year, over 5.61 million students appeared in high school and intermediate examinations. Of these 3.02 million are in high school and 2.58 million in intermediate examinations.

UP Board class 10th exam had begun from February 18 and concluded on March 3 while the UP Board class 12th exam began on February 18 and ended on March 6. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the evaluation work was suspended from March 18. The board could only resume the evaluation in 20 green zone districts from May 5, in orange zone districts from May 12 and in red zone districts from May 19. Over 54 thousand intermediate teacher and over 92 thousand high school teachers were deployed to check answer scripts.

