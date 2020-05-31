UP Board Result 2020: 99.06% evaluation complete, result of 5.6 million students in June

education

Updated: May 31, 2020 12:23 IST

The evaluation of UP Board answer sheets is nearing completion. Nearly 99.06 percent of evaluation work is over. The result of 5.6 million students of high school and intermediate will be declared by June end, says UP Board secretary, Neena Srivastava.

“More than 99.06% of UP Board answer sheets was completed by Saturday. The evaluation work of remaining copies will be completed in a day or two. We will be able to declare results by June end,” she said.

Till May 30, evaluation work in 67 districts was completed. In remaining eight districts, it will be over in a day or two. Of these 8 districts, Basti in Orange zone and 7 districts in Red zone--Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Aligarh, Meerut, Bareilly and Varanasi--where evaluation work is still on.

Out of 281 centres, evaluation work is over in 268 centres. In 13 centres, the task will be completed shortly, she said.

Keeping in mind the safety of teachers the evaluation of UP board answer sheets first began with only in 20 districts under the green zone from May 5, while evaluation work in orange and red zones started a few days later.

Around 5.61 million students had appeared in the high school and intermediate examinations of the UP board that began from February 18. The high school examination was completed in 12 working days (March 3) while intermediate exams concluded in 15 days (March 6).

While 2.586 million students were listed for the intermediate examination, 3.025 million were registered for high school examination.

The results of class 10 and class 12 were earlier to be declared on April 24. But because of lockdown, it will now be delayed and will now be announced by June end, an official said.