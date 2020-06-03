e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UP Board 10th, 12th result 2020: Have not given any specific declaration date, says deputy CM

UP Board 10th, 12th result 2020: Have not given any specific declaration date, says deputy CM

UP Board Result 2020: “We haven’t declared any specific dates yet. But it could be anytime between June 25 to June 28 depending how quickly the board officials are able to prepare results,” Sharma said.

education Updated: Jun 03, 2020 16:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
UP Board 10th, 12th result date 2020
UP Board 10th, 12th result date 2020
         

UP Board Result 2020: Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday said UP Board examinations results will be announced by June end. He said evaluation work has been completed in 281 centres across 75 districts.

“We haven’t declared any specific dates yet. But it could be anytime between June 25 to June 28 depending how quickly the board officials are able to prepare results,” Sharma said.

More than 5.61 million students appeared in high school and intermediate examinations. Of these 3.02 million were in high school and 2.58 million in intermediate examinations.

Sharma said in high school 1.66 million are boys, 1.36 million girls. In intermediate, 1.46 million boys and 1.12 million girls appeared in exam.

Both high school and intermediate examination began from February 18. The high school examination concluded on March 3 in 12 working days and intermediate examinations ended on March 6 in 15 working days.

The evaluation work was suspended from March 18 following pandemic COVID-19 and lockdown that followed. Thereafter it resumed in 20 green zone districts from May 5, in orange zone districts from May 12 and in red zone districts from May 19.

In high school, 1,80,19,863 and in intermediate 1,29,41,714 answer sheets were evaluated. In this way, a total of 3,09,61,577 copies were evaluated. These many copies were evaluated by 92,570 high school teachers and

54,185 intermediate teachers were deployed. A total of 1,46,755 teachers evacuated copies in 281 centres.

top news
1 killed in Alibag after electric pole falls on him as Cyclone Nisarga hits Maharashtra
1 killed in Alibag after electric pole falls on him as Cyclone Nisarga hits Maharashtra
Cyclone Nisarga snaps trees, electricity poles in Maharashtra’s Raigad
Cyclone Nisarga snaps trees, electricity poles in Maharashtra’s Raigad
In Crime Branch charge sheet in Delhi riots case, a reference to Tablighi Jamaat
In Crime Branch charge sheet in Delhi riots case, a reference to Tablighi Jamaat
Shah Faesal and two other senior J&K politicians’ detentions under NSA revoked
Shah Faesal and two other senior J&K politicians’ detentions under NSA revoked
Foreign businessmen, engineers, healthcare professionals can get visas to enter India
Foreign businessmen, engineers, healthcare professionals can get visas to enter India
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
Tahir Hussain led the mob that killed Ankit Sharma: Charge sheet
Tahir Hussain led the mob that killed Ankit Sharma: Charge sheet
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra; strong wind, rainfall witnessed
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra; strong wind, rainfall witnessed
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In