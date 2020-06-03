UP Board 10th, 12th result 2020: Have not given any specific declaration date, says deputy CM

education

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 16:56 IST

UP Board Result 2020: Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday said UP Board examinations results will be announced by June end. He said evaluation work has been completed in 281 centres across 75 districts.

“We haven’t declared any specific dates yet. But it could be anytime between June 25 to June 28 depending how quickly the board officials are able to prepare results,” Sharma said.

More than 5.61 million students appeared in high school and intermediate examinations. Of these 3.02 million were in high school and 2.58 million in intermediate examinations.

Sharma said in high school 1.66 million are boys, 1.36 million girls. In intermediate, 1.46 million boys and 1.12 million girls appeared in exam.

Both high school and intermediate examination began from February 18. The high school examination concluded on March 3 in 12 working days and intermediate examinations ended on March 6 in 15 working days.

The evaluation work was suspended from March 18 following pandemic COVID-19 and lockdown that followed. Thereafter it resumed in 20 green zone districts from May 5, in orange zone districts from May 12 and in red zone districts from May 19.

In high school, 1,80,19,863 and in intermediate 1,29,41,714 answer sheets were evaluated. In this way, a total of 3,09,61,577 copies were evaluated. These many copies were evaluated by 92,570 high school teachers and

54,185 intermediate teachers were deployed. A total of 1,46,755 teachers evacuated copies in 281 centres.