Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: Full list of BJP winners

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing at a second term in Himachal Pradesh, which went to polls on November 12. The counting of votes began at 8am on Thursday. The ruling BJP is seeking a second term in Himachal, aiming to break the streak of not electing the incumbent government to power twice. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party's entry in the state gave the poll battle a new twist. Exit polls predicted a return for the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, even as the Congress is expected to give it a close competition.

As trends stand, the ruling BJP is currently leading in 29 seats and the Congress in 35, while Independent candidates are ahead on two seats in Himachal Pradesh, according to the Election Commission. All eyes are on the final results now.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: Full list of winners from BJP

S.No Constituency Name BJP candidate Winning/Losing 1 CHURAH (SC) Hans Raj 2 BHARMOUR (ST) Dr Janak Raj 3 CHAMBA Indira Kapoor 4 DALHOUSIE DS Thakur 5 BHATTIYAT Bikran Jaryal 6 NURPUR Ranveer Singh (Nikka) 7 INDORA (SC) Reeta Dhiman 8 FATEHPUR Rakesh Pathania 9 JAWALI Sanjay Guleriya 10 DEHRA Ramesh Cahnd 11 JASWAN-PRAGPUR Bikram Thakur 12 JAWALAMUKHI Ravinder Singh 13 JAISINGHPUR (SC) Ravinder Dhiman 14 SULLAH Vipin Singh Parmar 15 NAGROTA Arun Kumar Mehra (Kuka) 16 KANGRA Pawan Kajal 17 SHAHPUR Sarveen Choudhary 18 DHARAMSHALA Rakesh Chaudhary 19 PALAMPUR Trilok Kapoor 20 BAIJNATH (SC) Mulkhraj Premi 21 LAHAUL AND SPITI (ST) Ramlal Markandey 22 MANALI Govind Singh Thakur 23 KULLU Narottam Singh 24 BANJAR Surendra Shourie 25 ANNI (SC) Lokendra Kumar 26 KARSOG (SC) Deepraj Kapoor 27 SUNDERNAGAR Raesh Jamwal 28 NACHAN (SC) Vinod Kumar 29 SERAJ Jai Ram Thakur 30 DARANG Pooran Chand Thakur 31 JOGINDERNAGAR Prakash Rana 32 DHARAMPUR Rajat Thakur 33 MANDI Anil Sharma 34 BALH (SC) Indra Singh Gandhi 35 SARKAGHAT Daleep Thakur 36 BHORANJ (SC) Dr Anil Dhiman 37 SUJANPUR Capt Ranjeet Singh 38 HAMIRPUR Narendra Thakur 39 BARSAR Maya Sharma 40 NADAUN Vijay Agnihotri 41 CHINTPURNI (SC) Balbir Singh Chaudhary 42 GAGRET Rajesh Thakur 43 HAROLI Ram Kumar 44 UNA Satpal Singh Satti 45 KUTLEHAR Virendra Kanwar 46 JHANDUTA (SC) JR Katwal 47 GHUMARWIN Rajinder Garg 48 BILASPUR Trilok Jamwal 49 SRI NAINA DEVIJI Randhir Sharma 50 ARKI Govind Ram Sharma 51 NALAGARH Lakhwinder Rana 52 DOON Sardar Paramjeet Singh Pammi 53 SOLAN (SC) Dr Rajesh Kashyap 54 KASAULI (SC) Rajiv Saizal 55 PACHHAD (SC) Reena Kashyap 56 NAHAN Rajeev Bindal 57 SRI RENUKAJI (SC) Narayan Singh 58 PAONTA SAHIB Sukhram Chaudhary 59 SHILLAI Baldev Tomar 60 CHOPAL Balbir Verma 61 THEOG Ajay Shyam 62 KASUMPTI Suresh Bhardwaj 63 SHIMLA Sanjay Sood 64 SHIMLA RURAL Ravi Mehta 65 JUBBAL-KOTKHAI Chetan Bragta 66 RAMPUR (SC) Kaul Singh 67 ROHRU (SC) Shashi Bala 68 KINNAUR (ST) Surat Negi

