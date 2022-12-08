Home / Elections / Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election / Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: Full list of BJP winners

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: Full list of BJP winners

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: Exit polls predicted a return for the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, even as the Congress is expected to give it a close competition.

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur waves at supporters.(PTI)
Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing at a second term in Himachal Pradesh, which went to polls on November 12. The counting of votes began at 8am on Thursday. The ruling BJP is seeking a second term in Himachal, aiming to break the streak of not electing the incumbent government to power twice. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party's entry in the state gave the poll battle a new twist. Exit polls predicted a return for the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, even as the Congress is expected to give it a close competition.

As trends stand, the ruling BJP is currently leading in 29 seats and the Congress in 35, while Independent candidates are ahead on two seats in Himachal Pradesh, according to the Election Commission. All eyes are on the final results now.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: Full list of winners from BJP

S.NoConstituency NameBJP candidateWinning/Losing
1CHURAH (SC)Hans Raj 
2BHARMOUR (ST)Dr Janak Raj 
3CHAMBAIndira Kapoor 
4DALHOUSIEDS Thakur 
5BHATTIYATBikran Jaryal 
6NURPURRanveer Singh (Nikka) 
7INDORA (SC)Reeta Dhiman 
8FATEHPURRakesh Pathania 
9JAWALISanjay Guleriya 
10DEHRARamesh Cahnd 
11JASWAN-PRAGPURBikram Thakur 
12JAWALAMUKHIRavinder Singh 
13JAISINGHPUR (SC)Ravinder Dhiman 
14SULLAHVipin Singh Parmar 
15NAGROTAArun Kumar Mehra (Kuka) 
16KANGRAPawan Kajal 
17SHAHPURSarveen Choudhary 
18DHARAMSHALARakesh Chaudhary 
19PALAMPURTrilok Kapoor 
20BAIJNATH (SC)Mulkhraj Premi 
21LAHAUL AND SPITI (ST)Ramlal Markandey 
22MANALIGovind Singh Thakur 
23KULLUNarottam Singh 
24BANJARSurendra Shourie 
25ANNI (SC)Lokendra Kumar 
26KARSOG (SC)Deepraj Kapoor 
27SUNDERNAGARRaesh Jamwal 
28NACHAN (SC)Vinod Kumar 
29SERAJJai Ram Thakur 
30DARANGPooran Chand Thakur 
31JOGINDERNAGARPrakash Rana 
32DHARAMPURRajat Thakur 
33MANDIAnil Sharma 
34BALH (SC)Indra Singh Gandhi 
35SARKAGHATDaleep Thakur 
36BHORANJ (SC)Dr Anil Dhiman 
37SUJANPURCapt Ranjeet Singh 
38HAMIRPURNarendra Thakur 
39BARSARMaya Sharma 
40NADAUNVijay Agnihotri 
41CHINTPURNI (SC)Balbir Singh Chaudhary 
42GAGRETRajesh Thakur 
43HAROLIRam Kumar 
44UNASatpal Singh Satti 
45KUTLEHARVirendra Kanwar 
46JHANDUTA (SC)JR Katwal 
47GHUMARWINRajinder Garg 
48BILASPURTrilok Jamwal 
49SRI NAINA DEVIJIRandhir Sharma 
50ARKIGovind Ram Sharma 
51NALAGARHLakhwinder Rana 
52DOONSardar Paramjeet Singh Pammi 
53SOLAN (SC)Dr Rajesh Kashyap 
54KASAULI (SC)Rajiv Saizal 
55PACHHAD (SC)Reena Kashyap 
56NAHANRajeev Bindal 
57SRI RENUKAJI (SC)Narayan Singh 
58PAONTA SAHIBSukhram Chaudhary 
59SHILLAIBaldev Tomar 
60CHOPALBalbir Verma 
61THEOGAjay Shyam 
62KASUMPTISuresh Bhardwaj 
63SHIMLASanjay Sood 
64SHIMLA RURALRavi Mehta 
65JUBBAL-KOTKHAIChetan Bragta 
66RAMPUR (SC)Kaul Singh 
67ROHRU (SC)Shashi Bala 
68KINNAUR (ST)Surat Negi 
