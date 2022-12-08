Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: Full list of BJP winners
Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: Exit polls predicted a return for the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, even as the Congress is expected to give it a close competition.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing at a second term in Himachal Pradesh, which went to polls on November 12. The counting of votes began at 8am on Thursday. The ruling BJP is seeking a second term in Himachal, aiming to break the streak of not electing the incumbent government to power twice. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party's entry in the state gave the poll battle a new twist. Exit polls predicted a return for the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, even as the Congress is expected to give it a close competition.
Full list of leading/trailing candidates in Himachal Pradesh
As trends stand, the ruling BJP is currently leading in 29 seats and the Congress in 35, while Independent candidates are ahead on two seats in Himachal Pradesh, according to the Election Commission. All eyes are on the final results now.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: Full list of winners from BJP
|S.No
|Constituency Name
|BJP candidate
|Winning/Losing
|1
|CHURAH (SC)
|Hans Raj
|2
|BHARMOUR (ST)
|Dr Janak Raj
|3
|CHAMBA
|Indira Kapoor
|4
|DALHOUSIE
|DS Thakur
|5
|BHATTIYAT
|Bikran Jaryal
|6
|NURPUR
|Ranveer Singh (Nikka)
|7
|INDORA (SC)
|Reeta Dhiman
|8
|FATEHPUR
|Rakesh Pathania
|9
|JAWALI
|Sanjay Guleriya
|10
|DEHRA
|Ramesh Cahnd
|11
|JASWAN-PRAGPUR
|Bikram Thakur
|12
|JAWALAMUKHI
|Ravinder Singh
|13
|JAISINGHPUR (SC)
|Ravinder Dhiman
|14
|SULLAH
|Vipin Singh Parmar
|15
|NAGROTA
|Arun Kumar Mehra (Kuka)
|16
|KANGRA
|Pawan Kajal
|17
|SHAHPUR
|Sarveen Choudhary
|18
|DHARAMSHALA
|Rakesh Chaudhary
|19
|PALAMPUR
|Trilok Kapoor
|20
|BAIJNATH (SC)
|Mulkhraj Premi
|21
|LAHAUL AND SPITI (ST)
|Ramlal Markandey
|22
|MANALI
|Govind Singh Thakur
|23
|KULLU
|Narottam Singh
|24
|BANJAR
|Surendra Shourie
|25
|ANNI (SC)
|Lokendra Kumar
|26
|KARSOG (SC)
|Deepraj Kapoor
|27
|SUNDERNAGAR
|Raesh Jamwal
|28
|NACHAN (SC)
|Vinod Kumar
|29
|SERAJ
|Jai Ram Thakur
|30
|DARANG
|Pooran Chand Thakur
|31
|JOGINDERNAGAR
|Prakash Rana
|32
|DHARAMPUR
|Rajat Thakur
|33
|MANDI
|Anil Sharma
|34
|BALH (SC)
|Indra Singh Gandhi
|35
|SARKAGHAT
|Daleep Thakur
|36
|BHORANJ (SC)
|Dr Anil Dhiman
|37
|SUJANPUR
|Capt Ranjeet Singh
|38
|HAMIRPUR
|Narendra Thakur
|39
|BARSAR
|Maya Sharma
|40
|NADAUN
|Vijay Agnihotri
|41
|CHINTPURNI (SC)
|Balbir Singh Chaudhary
|42
|GAGRET
|Rajesh Thakur
|43
|HAROLI
|Ram Kumar
|44
|UNA
|Satpal Singh Satti
|45
|KUTLEHAR
|Virendra Kanwar
|46
|JHANDUTA (SC)
|JR Katwal
|47
|GHUMARWIN
|Rajinder Garg
|48
|BILASPUR
|Trilok Jamwal
|49
|SRI NAINA DEVIJI
|Randhir Sharma
|50
|ARKI
|Govind Ram Sharma
|51
|NALAGARH
|Lakhwinder Rana
|52
|DOON
|Sardar Paramjeet Singh Pammi
|53
|SOLAN (SC)
|Dr Rajesh Kashyap
|54
|KASAULI (SC)
|Rajiv Saizal
|55
|PACHHAD (SC)
|Reena Kashyap
|56
|NAHAN
|Rajeev Bindal
|57
|SRI RENUKAJI (SC)
|Narayan Singh
|58
|PAONTA SAHIB
|Sukhram Chaudhary
|59
|SHILLAI
|Baldev Tomar
|60
|CHOPAL
|Balbir Verma
|61
|THEOG
|Ajay Shyam
|62
|KASUMPTI
|Suresh Bhardwaj
|63
|SHIMLA
|Sanjay Sood
|64
|SHIMLA RURAL
|Ravi Mehta
|65
|JUBBAL-KOTKHAI
|Chetan Bragta
|66
|RAMPUR (SC)
|Kaul Singh
|67
|ROHRU (SC)
|Shashi Bala
|68
|KINNAUR (ST)
|Surat Negi
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics