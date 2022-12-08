Election Results 2022 LIVE: BJP v AAP v Cong in Guj, Himachal. Counting begins
Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Updates: While AAP entry in Gujarat has made the fight three-cornered, the contest in Himachal Pradesh is expected to remain between BJP and Congress, the traditional rivals. The counting of votes will begin at 8am.
As the stage is set for counting of votes for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, BJP is eyeing a record-extending seventh term in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state while hoping to buck the anti-incumbency trend in party president's JP Nadda's home state. The exit polls have predicted a big win for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat but the survey agencies are divided on the result in Himachal Pradesh.
In Gujarat, the main challenge in front of Congress will be to retain its position as the principal opposition as debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ran an aggressive campaign to make inroads in the state. The poll outcome will determine if the AAP gets a chance to establish itself as a national party and a challenger to the BJP at the national level.
The grand old party, busy with Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, is expecting the voters to go by the nearly four-decade old tradition of voting out the incumbent government in Himachal Pradesh. In the 2017 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh with a house strength of 68, the BJP had won 44 seats and the Congress 21, with one seat going to the CPI-M, and two to independent candidates.
Dec 08, 2022 07:59 AM IST
Counting of votes begins in Gujarat, Himachal
Counting of votes have started in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. We will bring you all the latest updates as early trends trickle in.
Dec 08, 2022 07:39 AM IST
Gujarat election: Who are the top candidates in high-stakes polls
More than 1,600 candidates were in fray for 2022 Gujarat assembly elections, held in two phases. Here are the top candidates for Gujarat assembly polls 2022
Dec 08, 2022 07:28 AM IST
Will BJP buck the trend of Himachal voting out incumbents
With most of the exit polls predicting a tight contest in Himachal Pradesh, all eyes are now set on the final outcome on December 8 whether the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be able to break the 37-year-old trend in the state, which votes out incumbents every five years. Read more…
Dec 08, 2022 07:13 AM IST
Gujarat saw urban voters ‘apathy’
The voter turnout was almost four per cent less than what it was in 2017 as the Gujarat recorded 64.33 per cent voting against 68.39 per cent in 2017. This decline was attributed to the general apathy of the urban voters to exercise their franchise.
Dec 08, 2022 07:00 AM IST
Exit polls, often inaccurate, proved wrong in MCD election
The exit polls have projected a massive victory for the AAP but the party got a thin majority after the voters were counted on Wednesday.
Dec 08, 2022 06:58 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll results
India Today My Axis India: BJP – 24-34; Congress – 30-40; AAP – 0; Others – 4-8
ABP News-CVoter: BJP – 33-41; Congress – 24-32; AAP – 0; Others – 0-4
Republic - P MARQ: BJP – 34-39; Congress – 28-33; AAP – 0-1; Others – 1-4
News24 – Today's Chanakya: BJP – 33; Congress – 33; AAP – 0; Others – 2
Times Now - ETG: BJP – 34-42; Congress – 24-32; AAP – 0; Others – 1-3
TV9-Bharatvarsh: BJP – 33; Congress – 31; AAP – 0; Others – 4
Dec 08, 2022 06:57 AM IST
Gujarat Exit Poll results
India Today My Axis India: BJP – 129-151; Congress – 16-30; AAP – 9-21; Others – 2-6
ABP News-CVoter: BJP – 128-140; Congress – 31-43; AAP – 3-11; Others – 2-6
Republic - P MARQ: BJP – 128-148; Congress – 30-42; AAP – 2-10; Others – 0-3
News24 – Today's Chanakya: BJP – 150; Congress – 19; AAP – 11; Others – 2
Times Now - ETG: BJP – 139; Congress – 30; AAP – 11; Others – 2
TV9-Bharatvarsh: BJP – 125-130; Congress – 40-50; AAP – 3-5; Others – 3-7
Dec 08, 2022 06:56 AM IST
Assembly election results: What exit polls suggest
The exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for BJP in Gujarat. With AAP making a strong debut in terms of vote share, Congress, which dependent on a ‘silent campaign’, is expected to lose ground to Kejriwal's party in one more state. Survey agencies, however, remain divided on Himachal Pradesh election results which is expected to be a photo-finish for either parties, BJP and Congress.
Dec 08, 2022 06:49 AM IST
Counting for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh elections to start at 8am
The counting process will start at 8am with postal ballots to be taken up first.