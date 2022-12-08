Home / Elections / Election Results 2022 LIVE: BJP v AAP v Cong in Guj, Himachal. Counting begins
Live

Election Results 2022 LIVE: BJP v AAP v Cong in Guj, Himachal. Counting begins

elections
Updated on Dec 08, 2022 07:59 AM IST

Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Updates: While AAP entry in Gujarat has made the fight three-cornered, the contest in Himachal Pradesh is expected to remain between BJP and Congress, the traditional rivals. The counting of votes will begin at 8am.

Election Results 2022: Both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are currently ruled by BJP-led government.
ByHT News Desk
As the stage is set for counting of votes for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, BJP is eyeing a record-extending seventh term in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state while hoping to buck the anti-incumbency trend in party president's JP Nadda's home state. The exit polls have predicted a big win for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat but the survey agencies are divided on the result in Himachal Pradesh. 

In Gujarat, the main challenge in front of Congress will be to retain its position as the principal opposition as debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ran an aggressive campaign to make inroads in the state. The poll outcome will determine if the AAP gets a chance to establish itself as a national party and a challenger to the BJP at the national level.

The grand old party, busy with Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, is expecting the voters to go by the nearly four-decade old tradition of voting out the incumbent government in Himachal Pradesh. In the 2017 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh with a house strength of 68, the BJP had won 44 seats and the Congress 21, with one seat going to the CPI-M, and two to independent candidates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 08, 2022 07:59 AM IST

    Counting of votes begins in Gujarat, Himachal

    Counting of votes have started in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. We will bring you all the latest updates as early trends trickle in.

  • Dec 08, 2022 07:39 AM IST

    Gujarat election: Who are the top candidates in high-stakes polls

    More than 1,600 candidates were in fray for 2022 Gujarat assembly elections, held in two phases. Here are the top candidates for Gujarat assembly polls 2022

  • Dec 08, 2022 07:28 AM IST

    Will BJP buck the trend of Himachal voting out incumbents

    With most of the exit polls predicting a tight contest in Himachal Pradesh, all eyes are now set on the final outcome on December 8 whether the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be able to break the 37-year-old trend in the state, which votes out incumbents every five years. Read more…

  • Dec 08, 2022 07:13 AM IST

    Gujarat saw urban voters ‘apathy’

    The voter turnout was almost four per cent less than what it was in 2017 as the Gujarat recorded 64.33 per cent voting against 68.39 per cent in 2017. This decline was attributed to the general apathy of the urban voters to exercise their franchise.

  • Dec 08, 2022 07:00 AM IST

    Exit polls, often inaccurate, proved wrong in MCD election

    The exit polls have projected a massive victory for the AAP but the party got a thin majority after the voters were counted on Wednesday.

  • Dec 08, 2022 06:58 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll results

    India Today My Axis India: BJP – 24-34; Congress – 30-40; AAP – 0; Others – 4-8

    ABP News-CVoter: BJP – 33-41; Congress – 24-32; AAP – 0; Others – 0-4

    Republic - P MARQ: BJP – 34-39; Congress – 28-33; AAP – 0-1; Others – 1-4

    News24 – Today's Chanakya: BJP – 33; Congress – 33; AAP – 0; Others – 2

    Times Now - ETG: BJP – 34-42; Congress – 24-32; AAP – 0; Others – 1-3

    TV9-Bharatvarsh: BJP – 33; Congress – 31; AAP – 0; Others – 4

  • Dec 08, 2022 06:57 AM IST

    Gujarat Exit Poll results

    India Today My Axis India: BJP – 129-151; Congress – 16-30; AAP – 9-21; Others – 2-6

    ABP News-CVoter: BJP – 128-140; Congress – 31-43; AAP – 3-11; Others – 2-6

    Republic - P MARQ: BJP – 128-148; Congress – 30-42; AAP – 2-10; Others – 0-3

    News24 – Today's Chanakya: BJP – 150; Congress – 19; AAP – 11; Others – 2

    Times Now - ETG: BJP – 139; Congress – 30; AAP – 11; Others – 2

    TV9-Bharatvarsh: BJP – 125-130; Congress – 40-50; AAP – 3-5; Others – 3-7

  • Dec 08, 2022 06:56 AM IST

    Assembly election results: What exit polls suggest

    The exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for BJP in Gujarat. With AAP making a strong debut in terms of vote share, Congress, which dependent on a ‘silent campaign’, is expected to lose ground to Kejriwal's party in one more state. Survey agencies, however, remain divided on Himachal Pradesh election results which is expected to be a photo-finish for either parties, BJP and Congress.

  • Dec 08, 2022 06:49 AM IST

    Counting for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh elections to start at 8am

    The counting process will start at 8am with postal ballots to be taken up first.

Gujarat Assembly election result 2022: Where to watch live online vote counting

Published on Dec 08, 2022 07:40 AM IST

Gujarat Assembly election result 2022: Exit polls have predicted a landslide win for the BJP with over 100 seats, even as the AAP's carpet bombing campaign which seemingly gave the BJP a tough fight.

Voters waiting in a queue to cast their vote for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections, in Ahmedabad. (ANI Photo)
How to track accurate Gujarat Election 2022 counting updates on ECI website

Published on Dec 08, 2022 07:31 AM IST

Gujarat Assembly election 2022 results: The counting of votes will begin at 8am, with the final results expected later in the day.

Gujarat voted on December 1 and 5 (PTI)
Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live : Counting of votes to begin shortly

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 07:57 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP had won 44 seats and the Congress 21, with one seat going to CPI-M, and two to independent candidates.

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur waves at supporters.(PTI)
These are top contenders in Gujarat to look out for as votes are counted

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 07:41 AM IST

Gujarat assembly election results 2022: The state voted for the crucial elections in two phases.

(File) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visits Ambaji Temple, in Junagadh on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI Picture Service)
How to track Himachal Election 2022 vote counting LIVE updates on ECI

Published on Dec 08, 2022 07:16 AM IST

Get fast and accurate vote counting updates for Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 on Election Commission of India (ECI) official website.

How to watch, track accurate Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 vote counting LIVE updates on Election Commission of India
UP Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: BJP-SP battle on high-stake Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 07:52 AM IST

UP Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE updates: The counting of votes for the bypolls in six assembly constituencies in five states and Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh to begin at 8 am today.

BJP-SP battle on high-stake Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat
BJP to retain Gujarat, Himachal for another term? Counting begins soon

Published on Dec 08, 2022 07:00 AM IST

Gujarat, Himachal assembly poll results 2022: Himachal voted last month (Nov 12) for the state elections while Gujarat voted in two phases (December 1 and December 5).

Ahmedabad: Border Security force (BSF) personnel stand guard at a strong room ahead of counting for the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (PTI)
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Hardik Patel confident of BJP's victory

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 07:58 AM IST

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: The results of the BJP-AAP-Congress battle in Gujarat are to be out today as the counting of the votes begin at 8am.

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Border Security force (BSF) personnel stand guard at a strong room ahead of counting in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
Delhi MCD election: Polls that played out like state elections

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 02:49 AM IST

AAP has surged ahead of the BJP, winning 134 wards to the BJP’s 104 wards (out of 250 wards) — a major flip from the last election in 2017 when the BJP won 181 wards to AAP’s 49 wards (out of 272 wards)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia join the celebrations after winning the MCD elections 2022 on Wednesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Himachal Pradesh election result 2022: Can BJP wrest Shimla Rural from Congress?

Published on Dec 08, 2022 12:39 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh election 2022: The Shimla Rural seat was held by former chief minister Virbhadra Singh from 2012 to 2017, before he shifted to the Arki segment to make room for his only son Vikramaditya Singh.

Shimla district(HT Photo)
Himachal Pradesh election 2022: In Nadaun, Congress eyes 4th term against BJP

Published on Dec 08, 2022 12:39 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh election 2022: In 2017, Sukhu won the Nadaun seat, upstaging the BJP's Agnihotri by a margin of just 2,349 votes. The top two candidates split 95.4% of the votes between them.

Congress campaign in Himachal Pradesh (Image for representation only)(HT_PRINT)
Himachal Pradesh election result 2022: Will Congress retain Dalhousie again?

Published on Dec 08, 2022 12:39 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh election 2022: In 2017, Dalhousie was one of 21 seats won by the Congress. Asha Kumari won the election upstaging Bharatiya Janta Party's DS Thakur by a margin of just 556 votes.

Dalhousie is among the most well-known locations in Himachal Pradesh.(Unsplash)
Assembly elections: D-Day today for Himachal and Gujarat

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 06:13 AM IST

After months of hectic campaigning, results for the crucial assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, and one Lok Sabha and six assembly by polls across five states will be announced on Thursday .

The results in Himachal Pradesh are expected to be much tighter, with exit polls predicting a close battle.
BJP upbeat in Gujarat; change in Raj or Riwaaj in Himachal? Results today

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 04:01 AM IST

In Gujarat, the BJP is aiming for a straight seventh term in the state, while in Himachal Pradesh, it seems there will be a neck-and-neck contest between the ruling BJP and the Congress.

Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal.
Himachal Pradesh poll 2022 results: Key assembly seats to watch out for

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 04:12 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh election results 2022: In the 2017 assembly election in Himachal Pradesh with a house strength of 68, the BJP had won 44 seats and the Congress 21, with one seat going to the CPI-M, and two to independent candidates.

All eyes are now set on the final outcome on December 8 whether the ruling BJP) would be able to break the 37-year-old trend in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI/Twitter)
