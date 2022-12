Gujarat election results 2022: Full List of BJP, Congress, AAP leading/trailing candidates

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: The counting of votes for the high-stakes Gujarat Assembly election began at 8am and is expected to conclude by evening. All eyes will be on the Bharatiya Janata Party which is eyeing a record seventh term as it faces a challenge from its rival Aam Aadmi Party – the latest entrant, which on Wednesday routed out the saffron party in the crucial MCD polls. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home turf and if one goes by these projections the saffron party is set for another term. BJP is projected to win 117-151 seats in an Assembly of 182 and the Congress could land between 16 and 51 seats. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP may secure less than 20 constituencies, according to pollsters. AAP may eat into Congress votes – which may be beneficial for the saffron party.

Constituency Name leading/trailing candidate Party Ghatlodia Bhupendra Patel (BJP) leading Abdasa Mandvi Bhuj Anjar Gandhidham (SC) Malti Kishor Maheshwari (BJP) leading Rapar Dasada (SC) Limbdi Wadhwan Chotila Dhrangadhra Morbi Kanti Amrutiya (Leading) BJP Tankara Wankaner Rajkot East Rajkot West Rajkot South Rajkot Rural (SC) Jasdan Gondal Jetpur Kalavad (SC) Jamnagar Rural Jamnagar North Rivaba Jadeja (leading) BJP Jamnagar South Jamjodhpur Dwarka Porbandar Manavadar Junagadh Visavadar Keshod Mangrol Somnath Talala Kodinar (SC) Una Dhari Amreli Lathi Savarkundla Rajula Mahuva Talaja Gariadhar Palitana Bhavnagar Rural Bhavnagar West jitendrabhai savajibhai vaghani (jitu vaghani) (leading) BJP Gadhada (SC) Botad Nandod (ST) Jambusar Vagra Jhagadia (ST) Bharuch Ankleshwar Olpad Mangrol (ST) Mandvi (ST) Kamrej Surat East Surat North Varachha Road Karanj Limbayat Udhna Majura Katargam Gopal Italia (trailing) AAP Surat West Bardoli (SC) Mahuva (ST) Vyara (ST) Nizar (ST) Dangs (ST) Jalalpore Navsari Gandevi (ST) Vansda (ST) Dharampur (ST) Arvind Chhotubhai Patel (leading) BJP Valsad Pardi Kaprada (ST) Umbergaon (ST) Vav Tharad Dhanera Danta (ST) Vadgam (SC) Jignesh Mevani (trailing) Congress Palanpur Deesa Deodar Kankrej Chanasma Sidhpur Unjha Visnagar Bechraji Kadi (SC) Mahesana Vijapur Idar (SC) Khedbrahma (ST) Bhiloda (ST) Modasa Bayad Prantij Dahegam Viramgam Hardik Patel (trailing) BJP Sanand Vejalpur Ellisbridge Naranpura Nikol Naroda Thakkarbapa Nagar Bapunagar Amraiwadi Dariapur Jamalpur-Khadia Maninagar Danilimda (SC) Sabarmati Asarwa (SC) Daskroi Dholka Dhandhuka Khambhat Isudan Gadhvi (leading) AAP Borsad Anklav Gulabsinh Ratansinh Padhiyar (leading) BJP Umreth Anand Sojitra Matar Nadiad Mahudha Thasra Kapadvanj Balasinor Lunawada Santrampur (ST) Shehra Morva Hadaf (ST) Godhra Kalol Halol Fatepura (ST) Limkheda (ST) Dahod (ST) Kanaiyalal Bachubhai Kishori (leading) BJP Devgadbaria Savli Vaghodia Chhota Udaipur (ST) Sankheda (ST) Dabhoi Vadodara City (SC) Akota Raopura Padra Karjan Dhoraji Khambhalia Kutiyana Bhavnagar East Dediapada (ST) Chaitar Vasava (leading) AAP Choryasi Radhanpur Patan Himatnagar Gandhinagar South Alpesh Thakor (leading) BJP Gandhinagar North Virendrasinh Mafaji Vaghela (Ajitsinh-Vasan) (leading) Congeess Kalol Vatva Petlad Mehmedabad Jhalod (ST) Jetpur Sayajigunj Kheralu Mansa Garbada (ST) Manjalpur

