Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Hardik Patel confident of BJP's victory
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: The results of the BJP-AAP-Congress battle in Gujarat are to be out today as the counting of the votes begin at 8am.
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: For the last 27 years, BJP has been in power in Gujarat. Whether there will be any change this time because of AAP's entry will be found out today as the counting for the 182-member Gujarat assembly begins at 8am. If exit polls are to be believed, BJP will have the last laugh in Gujarat with AAP predicted not to go beyond two digits. In that case too, the Gujarat Election Result 2022 will have national ramifications as far as the position of the AAP and the Congress is concerned. Riding high on the first-ever win in the Delhi municipality, AAP is looking for a strong debut in Gujarat.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 08, 2022 07:57 AM IST
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Counting begins
The counting of the 182-member Gujarat assembly begins with paper ballots. The trends will start coming after the EVM machine counting begins from 8.30am.
Dec 08, 2022 07:44 AM IST
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Hardik Patel says BJP will win 135-145 seats
Patidar leader Hardik Patel sounded confident of a massive mandate for his party. "Government is being formed on basis of work. No riots/terrorist attacks here in past 20 years. People know BJP met their expectations. They press 'Lotus' as their future will be safe under BJP. It did good governance and strengthened this trust," he said adding that BJP is definitely going to win 135-145 seats.
Dec 08, 2022 07:41 AM IST
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: 5 things to know about AAP's CM face Isudan Gadvi
Isudan Gadhvi was a media professional before his political stint. He was the editor of VTV Guajarati
Isudan Gadhvi joined the AAP in June 2021.
Born in Devbhoomi Dwarka in Gujarat, Isudan belongs to a farming family, His father is a farmer by profession.
Isudan studied Journalism and Mass Communication in Gujarat.
Isudan gained prominence after he exposed an alleged ₹150-crore scam of illegal deforestation.
Dec 08, 2022 07:33 AM IST
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: For BJP, semifinals before 2024
BJP is predicted to sweep its stronghold Gujarat which will set the tone of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Gujarat Election Result 2022 will also somewhat determine the place of a third front, if any, and Kejriwal's role in it.
Dec 08, 2022 07:28 AM IST
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: What it matters for AAP
The AAP is expecting to make inroads in the BJP bastion which will be a big foot forward for its national ambition. The party fielded candidates in all 182 seats and is fighting for the No. 2 position in the state.
Already recognised as the state party in Delhi, Punjab and Goa, the AAP is just a state away from earning national party status. To earn a national party status, a political outfit needs to be recognized in at least four states, and to be recognised as a state party, it needs to win at least two seats and 6 per cent of votes polled in the Assembly election.
Dec 08, 2022 07:15 AM IST
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Preparations outside a counting centre in Ahmedabad
Dec 08, 2022 07:09 AM IST
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: AIMIM's fight on 13 seats
In a first, Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen contested in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 on 13 seats.
Dec 08, 2022 07:02 AM IST
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: What happened in 2017?
In the 2017 Assembly polls, BJP won 99 seats and Congress 77 seats, while two seats went to BTP, one to NCP, and three to independents. Ahead of this month’s elections, the BJP's number in the House stood at 110 and Congress at 60 after 20 MLAs who won on Congress seats switched over to the BJP in the last five years, three of them quitting just ahead of the elections.
Dec 08, 2022 07:02 AM IST
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Parties other than BJP, Congress, AAP
A total 70 political outfits and 624 independents were in the fray. Apart from the main rivals BJP, Congress and AAP, 101 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and 26 from the Bharatiya Tribal party (BTP) also contested.
Dec 08, 2022 06:59 AM IST
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: 'Saddam Hussein', 'Namoona', 'Ravan' controversies
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a star campaigner of the BJP in Gujarat, said Rahul Gandhi looks like Saddam Hussein.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath called AAP chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal 'namoona'.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge compared PM Modi with Ravan and asked whether PM Modi has 100 heads like Ravan as his face is used in all elections
Dec 08, 2022 06:55 AM IST
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Key candidates, constituencies
Ghatlodia: Incumbent chief minister Bhupendra Patel is contesting from here against Congress's Amee Yajnik and AAP's Vijay Patel.
Jamnagar North: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja is contesting against Congress' Bipendrasingh Jadeja and AAP's Karsan Karmur.
Morbi: BJP's Kantilal Amrutiya contests against Congress's Jayantilal Jerajbhai Patel and AAP's Pankaj Ransariya. The constituency is crucial because of the bridge collapse tragedy.
Khambalia: This is the seat from where AAP's CM face Isudan Gadhvi is contesting. BJP's Mulu Ayar Bera and Congress' Vikram Madam are in the fray.
Rajkot West: BJP's Darshita Shah is in a battle with AAP's Dinesh Joshi and Congress' Mansukhbhai.
Viramgam: Hardik Patel is contesting from the BJP. Lakhabhai Bharwad is the Congress candidate and Kunvarji Thakor is the AAP candidate.
Gandhinagar South: BJP's Alpesh Thakor is up against AAP's Dolat Patel and Congress's Dr Himanshu V Patel
Dec 08, 2022 06:46 AM IST
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: PM Modi addressed 31 rallies
The two-phase Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 saw massive campaigning by the BJP with PM Modi addressing 31 rallies, apart from leading three road shows.
Dec 08, 2022 06:41 AM IST
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Postal ballots to be counted starting from 8am, counting to be viodeographed
As the counting begins at 8am, postal ballots are to be opened first. From 8.30am, thecounting of EVMs will also start. 182 counting observers, 182 election officers and 494 assistant election officers are on duty for the counting process.
There will be an additional 78 Assistant Election Officers for the counting of votes. In addition, 71 additional Assistant Election Officers have been assigned responsibility for the electronically transmitted postal ballot system.
A micro-observer, counting supervisor and counting assistant are assigned duty at each polling centre table. The entire counting process will be video graphed.
Dec 08, 2022 06:38 AM IST
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: What exit polls said
Big mandate for the BJP which has been in power in the state since 1998. In the 182-member assembly, the BJP was predicted seats in the range of 117-148. Despite AAP's strong campaigning, exit polls give AAP the third pace with 3 to 13 seats, while the Congress was predicted to get somewhere between 30-51 seats.
The majority mark in Gujarat is 92.