Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: Full list of Congress winners

Published on Dec 08, 2022 11:43 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: As current trends stand, the Congress is inching ahead of the BJP with nearly 40 seats, while they are still in a neck-and-neck battle against each other, according to the Election Commission.

Counting of votes in Himachal Pradesh assembly elections is underway. (Representational Image/HT File)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: A head-to-head battle is underway in Himachal Pradesh where elections to the 68 Assembly constituencies were held on November 12. The Congress is hoping revive a lost ground against the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party. Meanwhile, the Jai Ram Thakur government fighing an anti-incumbency battle and seeking a second term.

The counting of votes began at 8am on Thursday. Exit polls predicted a return for the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, even as the Congress is expected to give it a close competition.

Election Result live updates

Full list of leading/trailing candidates in Himachal Pradesh

As current trends stand, the Congress and the BJP are fighting neck-and-neck against each other with the saffron party trailing by a narrow margin against the Congress which is inching close to 40 seats now, according to the Election Commission. All eyes are on the final results now.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: Full list of winners from Congress

S.NoConstituency NameBJP candidateWinning/Losing
1CHURAH (SC)Yashwant Singh Khanna 
2BHARMOUR (ST)Thakur Singh Bharmouri 
3CHAMBANeeraj Nayyar 
4DALHOUSIEAsha Kumari 
5BHATTIYATKuldip Singh Pathania 
6NURPURAjay Mahajan 
7INDORA (SC)Malender Rajan 
8FATEHPURBhawnai Singh Pathania 
9JAWALIProf Chander Kumar 
10DEHRARajesh Sharma 
11JASWAN-PRAGPURSurinder Singh Mankotia 
12JAWALAMUKHISanjay Rattan 
13JAISINGHPUR (SC)Yadvinder Goma 
14SULLAHJagdish Sapehia 
15NAGROTARaghubir Singh Bali 
16KANGRASurender Singh Kaku 
17SHAHPURKewal Singh Pathania 
18DHARAMSHALASudhir Sharma 
19PALAMPURAshish Butail 
20BAIJNATH (SC)Kishori Lal 
21LAHAUL AND SPITI (ST)Ravi Thakur 
22MANALIBhuvneshwar Gaur 
23KULLUSunder Thakur 
24BANJARKhimi Ram 
25ANNI (SC)Bansi Lal Kaushal 
26KARSOG (SC)Mahesh Raj 
27SUNDERNAGARSohan Lal Thakur 
28NACHAN (SC)Naresh Kumar 
29SERAJJai Ram Thakur 
30DARANGKaul Singh Thakur 
31JOGINDERNAGARSurendra Pal Thakur 
32DHARAMPURChandrashekhar 
33MANDIChampa Thakur 
34BALH (SC)Prakash Chaudhary 
35SARKAGHATPawan Kumar 
36BHORANJ (SC)Suresh Kumar 
37SUJANPURRajinder Singh Rana 
38HAMIRPURDr Pushpendra Verma 
39BARSARInder Dutt Lakhanpal 
40NADAUNSukhwinder Singh Sukhu 
41CHINTPURNI (SC)Sudarshan Singh Babloo 
42GAGRETChaitanya Sharma 
43HAROLIMukesh Agnihotri 
44UNASatpal Raizada 
45KUTLEHARDevender kumar Bhutto 
46JHANDUTA (SC)Vivek Kumar 
47GHUMARWINRajesh Dharmani 
48BILASPURBumber Thakur 
49SRI NAINA DEVIJIRam Lal Thakur 
50ARKISanjay Awasthi 
51NALAGARHHardeep Singh Bawa 
52DOONRam Kumar Chaudhary 
53SOLAN (SC)Dhani Ram Shandil 
54KASAULI (SC)Vinod Sultanpuri 
55PACHHAD (SC)Dayal Pyari 
56NAHANAjay Solanki 
57SRI RENUKAJI (SC)Vinay Kumar 
58PAONTA SAHIBKirnesh Jung 
59SHILLAIHarshwardhan Singh Chauhan 
60CHOPALRajneesh Kimta 
61THEOGKuldeep Singh Rathore 
62KASUMPTIAnirudh Singh 
63SHIMLAHarish Janartha 
64SHIMLA RURALVikramaditya Singh 
65JUBBAL-KOTKHAIRohit Thakur 
66RAMPUR (SC)Nand Lal 
67ROHRU (SC)Mohan Lal Brakta 
68KINNAUR (ST)Jagat Singh Negi 
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

