Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: Full list of Congress winners
Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: As current trends stand, the Congress is inching ahead of the BJP with nearly 40 seats, while they are still in a neck-and-neck battle against each other, according to the Election Commission.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: A head-to-head battle is underway in Himachal Pradesh where elections to the 68 Assembly constituencies were held on November 12. The Congress is hoping revive a lost ground against the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party. Meanwhile, the Jai Ram Thakur government fighing an anti-incumbency battle and seeking a second term.
The counting of votes began at 8am on Thursday. Exit polls predicted a return for the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, even as the Congress is expected to give it a close competition.
Full list of leading/trailing candidates in Himachal Pradesh
As current trends stand, the Congress and the BJP are fighting neck-and-neck against each other with the saffron party trailing by a narrow margin against the Congress which is inching close to 40 seats now, according to the Election Commission. All eyes are on the final results now.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: Full list of winners from Congress
|S.No
|Constituency Name
|BJP candidate
|Winning/Losing
|1
|CHURAH (SC)
|Yashwant Singh Khanna
|2
|BHARMOUR (ST)
|Thakur Singh Bharmouri
|3
|CHAMBA
|Neeraj Nayyar
|4
|DALHOUSIE
|Asha Kumari
|5
|BHATTIYAT
|Kuldip Singh Pathania
|6
|NURPUR
|Ajay Mahajan
|7
|INDORA (SC)
|Malender Rajan
|8
|FATEHPUR
|Bhawnai Singh Pathania
|9
|JAWALI
|Prof Chander Kumar
|10
|DEHRA
|Rajesh Sharma
|11
|JASWAN-PRAGPUR
|Surinder Singh Mankotia
|12
|JAWALAMUKHI
|Sanjay Rattan
|13
|JAISINGHPUR (SC)
|Yadvinder Goma
|14
|SULLAH
|Jagdish Sapehia
|15
|NAGROTA
|Raghubir Singh Bali
|16
|KANGRA
|Surender Singh Kaku
|17
|SHAHPUR
|Kewal Singh Pathania
|18
|DHARAMSHALA
|Sudhir Sharma
|19
|PALAMPUR
|Ashish Butail
|20
|BAIJNATH (SC)
|Kishori Lal
|21
|LAHAUL AND SPITI (ST)
|Ravi Thakur
|22
|MANALI
|Bhuvneshwar Gaur
|23
|KULLU
|Sunder Thakur
|24
|BANJAR
|Khimi Ram
|25
|ANNI (SC)
|Bansi Lal Kaushal
|26
|KARSOG (SC)
|Mahesh Raj
|27
|SUNDERNAGAR
|Sohan Lal Thakur
|28
|NACHAN (SC)
|Naresh Kumar
|29
|SERAJ
|Jai Ram Thakur
|30
|DARANG
|Kaul Singh Thakur
|31
|JOGINDERNAGAR
|Surendra Pal Thakur
|32
|DHARAMPUR
|Chandrashekhar
|33
|MANDI
|Champa Thakur
|34
|BALH (SC)
|Prakash Chaudhary
|35
|SARKAGHAT
|Pawan Kumar
|36
|BHORANJ (SC)
|Suresh Kumar
|37
|SUJANPUR
|Rajinder Singh Rana
|38
|HAMIRPUR
|Dr Pushpendra Verma
|39
|BARSAR
|Inder Dutt Lakhanpal
|40
|NADAUN
|Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu
|41
|CHINTPURNI (SC)
|Sudarshan Singh Babloo
|42
|GAGRET
|Chaitanya Sharma
|43
|HAROLI
|Mukesh Agnihotri
|44
|UNA
|Satpal Raizada
|45
|KUTLEHAR
|Devender kumar Bhutto
|46
|JHANDUTA (SC)
|Vivek Kumar
|47
|GHUMARWIN
|Rajesh Dharmani
|48
|BILASPUR
|Bumber Thakur
|49
|SRI NAINA DEVIJI
|Ram Lal Thakur
|50
|ARKI
|Sanjay Awasthi
|51
|NALAGARH
|Hardeep Singh Bawa
|52
|DOON
|Ram Kumar Chaudhary
|53
|SOLAN (SC)
|Dhani Ram Shandil
|54
|KASAULI (SC)
|Vinod Sultanpuri
|55
|PACHHAD (SC)
|Dayal Pyari
|56
|NAHAN
|Ajay Solanki
|57
|SRI RENUKAJI (SC)
|Vinay Kumar
|58
|PAONTA SAHIB
|Kirnesh Jung
|59
|SHILLAI
|Harshwardhan Singh Chauhan
|60
|CHOPAL
|Rajneesh Kimta
|61
|THEOG
|Kuldeep Singh Rathore
|62
|KASUMPTI
|Anirudh Singh
|63
|SHIMLA
|Harish Janartha
|64
|SHIMLA RURAL
|Vikramaditya Singh
|65
|JUBBAL-KOTKHAI
|Rohit Thakur
|66
|RAMPUR (SC)
|Nand Lal
|67
|ROHRU (SC)
|Mohan Lal Brakta
|68
|KINNAUR (ST)
|Jagat Singh Negi
