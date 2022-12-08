Himachal Pradesh election result 2022: Full list of winning/leading candidates
Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: Himachal Pradesh has not let any government return to power for a second term since 1985, but the ruling BJP is banking on prime minister Narendra Modi's campaign in the state to change this trend.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: The counting of votes for the crucial Himachal Pradesh Assembly election began at 8am and the early trends have started to emerge, giving an edge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the Congress. The ruling BJP is seeking a second term in Himachal, aiming to break the state's streak of not electing the incumbent government to power twice. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party's entry in the state gave the poll battle a new twist. Exit polls predicted a return for the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, even as the Congress is expected to give it a close competition.
Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates
Elections to 68 assembly seats of Himachal Pradesh were held on November 12 and the results are expected to emerge by evening. Around 75.6 per cent polling percentage was recorded.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: Full list of leading/trailing candidates
|S. No
|Constituency Name
|Winning/Leading candidate name
|Winning Party
|Trailing candidate
|1
|CHURAH (SC)
|2
|BHARMOUR (ST)
|3
|CHAMBA
|4
|DALHOUSIE
|5
|BHATTIYAT
|6
|NURPUR
|7
|INDORA (SC)
|8
|FATEHPUR
|9
|JAWALI
|10
|DEHRA
|11
|JASWAN-PRAGPUR
|12
|JAWALAMUKHI
|13
|JAISINGHPUR (SC)
|14
|SULLAH
|15
|NAGROTA
|16
|KANGRA
|17
|SHAHPUR
|18
|DHARAMSHALA
|19
|PALAMPUR
|20
|BAIJNATH (SC)
|21
|LAHAUL AND SPITI (ST)
|22
|MANALI
|23
|KULLU
|24
|BANJAR
|25
|ANNI (SC)
|26
|KARSOG (SC)
|27
|SUNDERNAGAR
|28
|NACHAN (SC)
|29
|SERAJ
|30
|DARANG
|31
|JOGINDERNAGAR
|32
|DHARAMPUR
|33
|MANDI
|34
|BALH (SC)
|35
|SARKAGHAT
|36
|BHORANJ (SC)
|37
|SUJANPUR
|38
|HAMIRPUR
|39
|BARSAR
|40
|NADAUN
|41
|CHINTPURNI (SC)
|42
|GAGRET
|43
|HAROLI
|44
|UNA
|45
|KUTLEHAR
|46
|JHANDUTA (SC)
|47
|GHUMARWIN
|48
|BILASPUR
|49
|SRI NAINA DEVIJI
|50
|ARKI
|51
|NALAGARH
|52
|DOON
|53
|SOLAN (SC)
|54
|KASAULI (SC)
|55
|PACHHAD (SC)
|56
|NAHAN
|57
|SRI RENUKAJI (SC)
|58
|PAONTA SAHIB
|59
|SHILLAI
|60
|CHOPAL
|61
|THEOG
|62
|KASUMPTI
|63
|SHIMLA
|64
|SHIMLA RURAL
|65
|JUBBAL-KOTKHAI
|66
|RAMPUR (SC)
|67
|ROHRU (SC)
|68
|KINNAUR (ST)
