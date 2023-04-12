Oshi no Ko releasing today - Release time and streaming details inside!

Get ready for a thrilling and emotionally charged ride as the Oshi no Ko anime adaptation finally hits the screens on April 12, 2023. Based on the popular manga series, the anime follows the story of a pop idol and a rural gynaecologist who admires her. This highly anticipated series is brought to life by the renowned Studio Doga Kobo, and the first episode has a runtime of 90 minutes. Here are the release date, time and streaming details for episode 1 of Oshi no Ko. Get ready for a thrilling and emotionally charged ride as the Oshi no Ko anime adaptation finally hits the screens on April 12, 2023. (Doga Kobo)

When is the Oshi no Ko anime releasing?

The much-awaited anime adaptation of the popular manga series, Oshi no Ko, is all set to hit the screens on April 12, 2023, on the Tokyo MX channel in Japan. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of this dark and intriguing anime that follows the story of Ai Hoshino, a celebrated pop idol, and Goro Amemiya, a rural gynaecologist who admires her.

Date Release TIme Wednesday, April 12, 2023 JST 11:00 PM PT 8:00 AM CT 10:00 AM ET 11:00 AM GMT 4:00 PM IST 8:30 PM

The first episode of the Oshi no Ko anime will have a runtime of 90 minutes, making it a special treat for fans who have been waiting for its release.

What is the story of Oshi no Ko?

The plot of Oshi no Ko is a dark and captivating tale that delves into the toxic and often-hidden secrets of the entertainment industry. At the heart of the story are Ai Hoshino, a hugely popular Japanese pop idol whose life is seemingly perfect, and Goro Amemiya, a rural gynaecologist who is a devoted fan. (Also Read: Tanjiro's shocking connection to Upper Moon 1 revealed in Demon Slayer Season 3)

After a tragic accident, Goro finds himself reborn as Ai's child, and as he grows up, he begins to witness the harsh realities of the entertainment industry. The story takes a dark turn as Goro uncovers the secrets and hidden agendas of those around him, including Ai herself.

What can we expect from the Oshi no Ko anime?

The Oshi no Ko anime is a dark story that explores the fandoms surrounding Japanese pop idols, the toxic secrets they hide, and the harsh realities of the entertainment industry. The plot covers topics like murder, suicide, and reincarnation, and the story extends from one lifetime to the next.

The highly anticipated Oshi no Ko anime adaptation is being brought to life by the renowned Studio Doga Kobo. With its talented team of animators and producers, the studio is poised to deliver a visually stunning and emotionally compelling portrayal of the beloved manga series. (Also Read: Solo Leveling: Ragnarok debuts with 105 new chapters - Details inside!.

Where can we watch Oshi no Ko anime?

For those eager to watch the anime series, it will be available on the popular anime streaming service, HIDIVE.

Oshi no Ko anime is one of the most anticipated anime adaptations of the year. With an intriguing plot, exceptional animation, and a talented team of creators, the series is sure to leave a lasting impression on viewers. Fans can look forward to its release on HIDIVE and Tokyo MX in Japan on April 12, 2023.