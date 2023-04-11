Tanjiro's shocking connection to Upper Moon 1 revealed in Demon Slayer Season 3

The latest episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has got fans abuzz with the question of whether Tanjiro Kamado is related to Upper Moon One, Kokushibo. While many theories have been floating around, the answer is finally revealed in this exciting episode. The latest episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has got fans abuzz with the question of whether Tanjiro Kamado is related to Upper Moon One, Kokushibo.(Ufotable)

The tragic past of Yoriichi Tsugikuni: Creator of the sun breathing technique

The episode begins with Tanjiro encountering the ghost of Yoriichi Tsugikuni, the creator of the Sun Breathing technique. Through a series of flashbacks, we learn about Yoriichi's tragic past and how he met the Kamado family. Yoriichi had lost his wife and unborn child to demons, and he had a fateful encounter with Muzan Kibutsuji, the Progenitor of Demons. Yoriichi defeated Muzan in an instant, but he had a question for him before eliminating him, which allowed Muzan to escape.

The divine nature of sun breathing: Tanjiro's link to Yoriichi

The flashback also reveals that Yoriichi had a twin brother named Michikatsu Tsugikuni, who became a Demon Slayer but later turned into a demon and became Upper Moon One, Kokushibo. Tanjiro's connection to Yoriichi is not through blood relation, but through their similar appearances, which is due to the divine nature of Sun Breathing. (Also Read: Did Demon Slayer hire a Bollywood director for Season 3? Fans speculate!)

Kokushibo's invincibility: The truth behind "Musou Tensei"

The episode also reveals the truth behind Kokushibo's power. He has been using a technique called "Musou Tensei," which allows him to create an astral projection of himself that is invincible. This technique was created by Yoriichi's teacher, and Yoriichi used it to defeat Muzan. Kokushibo had stolen the technique and made it his own, which is why he has been able to evade death for so long. (Also Read: Mark your calendars - Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2 airs April 16th! Leaked details inside)

The episode is a masterclass in storytelling, as it ties up loose ends and answers many questions that fans have been asking for a long time. The animation is stunning, as always, and the fight scenes are intense and exciting. The voice acting is top-notch, especially from Hikaru Midorikawa, who voices Kokushibo.

The latest episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a must-watch for fans of the series. It reveals the truth behind Kokushibo's power and Tanjiro's connection to Yoriichi, and it does so in a way that is both satisfying and emotionally resonant. The series continues to be one of the best anime of recent times, and this episode is a testament to its quality.