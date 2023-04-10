Mark your calendars - Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2 airs April 16th! Leaked details inside

Demon Slayer has become a force to be reckoned with in the anime world, captivating audiences with its unique storyline and breathtaking animation. As the highly anticipated season 3 makes its way to fans, the excitement and anticipation have reached an all-time high. With the release of the first episode, fans have been left thirsting for more and eagerly awaiting the second episode's arrival. Mark your calendars, because Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2 is set to be released on April 16, 2023.(Ufotable)

When can fans watch Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2?

Mark your calendars, because Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2 is set to be released on April 16, 2023, which is a Sunday. Crunchyroll has confirmed that new episodes will be simulcast every week, so fans can look forward to a new episode every Sunday.

Date JST PT CT ET CET IST Sunday, April 16, 2023 11:15 PM 7:15 AM 9:15 AM 10:15 AM 5:00 PM 7:45 PM

What is the expected timeline for the release of Demon Slayer season 3?

The release schedule for Demon Slayer season 3 has been unveiled, with the first episode airing on April 9th, 2023, and the final episode airing on June 25th, 2023. While the exact number of episodes has not been confirmed, fans can expect around 12 episodes, based on previous seasons. (Also Read: New season, new OT! MAN WITH A MISSION x Milet delivers in Demon Slayer Season 3)

What can fans expect from the second episode of Demon Slayer season 3?

As Demon Slayer's third season marches on, Tanjiro's journey takes an exciting turn in episode 2. Viewers will witness his introduction to Yoriichi's training model, the founder of the Demon Slayer Corps, as well as meet Muichiro, the Mist Hashira and the season's second key character. Alongside these exciting developments, the Swordsmith Village Arc's plot is set to deepen, promising a thrilling viewing experience for fans. (Also Read: The wait is over! Demon Slayer: KnY Swordsmith Village Arc premieres with a bang)

Where can fans catch up on previous seasons of Demon Slayer?

Fans can stream the complete series, including both seasons and the movie, on the anime streaming service Funimation. A selection of episodes is also available on Crunchyroll, while season 1 can be found on Netflix. (Also Read: Can't wait for Demon Slayer Season 3? Here's a 2-minute recap of Season 1 and 2)

Fans of Demon Slayer are in for a treat with season 3. With its gripping storyline and stunning animation, Demon Slayer is sure to continue to captivate audiences. Fans can tune in to various streaming platforms to watch the latest episode every Sunday. Get ready for the Swordsmith Village Arc, and let the slaying commence!