Oshi no Ko Episode 1: A must-watch anime for its unique twist and dark themes

Oshi no Ko is an anime series based on Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's manga. The show airs on HIDIVE on Wednesdays, and the first episode is a 90-minute prologue that sets up the story.

Growing up in the entertainment industry: The journey of Aqua and Ruby

The show's premise is an unexpected twist on the idol genre. Gorou, an OB-GYN, becomes a fan of idol Ai Hoshino, and his world is turned upside down when Ai, now sixteen and pregnant with twins, shows up at his hospital. Gorou is killed by an obsessive fan, but he's reborn as one of Ai's twins. As the show progresses, we see the twins grow up in the entertainment industry, dealing with their fame, the challenges of the industry, and the mystery surrounding their past.

Expect the unexpected: Oshi no Ko's heartbreaking premise

The first episode subverts expectations from the beginning, as teenage pregnancy is not something that is often portrayed in anime. It's also heartbreaking to see Ai's young fan Sarina-chan going through so much at such a young age. The mystery surrounding the father of Ai's twins is compelling and adds an extra layer of intrigue to the story.

Second lives and darker sides: Oshi no Ko's unique themes

The first episode sets up the idea of second lives and reincarnation, which is an interesting twist that isn't seen in many anime series. It also explores the darker side of the entertainment industry, as Ai's stalker is revealed to be the father of her twins, and he knows their new address.

Impressive animation and art: Oshi no Ko's stunning visuals

The animation and art are impressive, particularly when it comes to Ai's eyes and the twins, Aqua and Ruby. Ai's performances are also beautifully animated, making it feel like the viewer is watching a real concert.

The 90-minute prologue is a masterpiece, setting up the story in a way that leaves the viewer eager to see more. It's clear that the series will explore the darker side of the entertainment industry, which is not often depicted in anime. Additionally, the idea of second lives and reincarnation adds a unique twist to the story.

Overall, Oshi no Ko episode 1 is a must-watch for fans of anime and manga. The story is compelling, the animation is stunning, and the characters are intriguing. The series has already set itself apart from other anime with its unique twist on reincarnation and its exploration of the darker side of the entertainment industry.