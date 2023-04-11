Solo Leveling: Ragnarok debuts with 105 new chapters - Details inside!

Solo Leveling is a massively popular webtoon series from South Korea that has made a huge impact on the global market. The original illustrator of Solo Leveling unfortunately passed away, but the series continued with a new sequel series, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, which has over 100 new chapters. Fans are excited about the new series and are eager to know what it has in store for them. One of the most exciting aspects of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is the introduction of a new main character, Sung Suho. He is the son of the main character from the first series, Sung Jinwoo, and fans can't wait to see how he will develop throughout the new series.(Kakao Page)

Exploring the plot of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok and Sung Su-Ho's journey

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok continues the plot from the previous series, where Sung Jinwoo faces threats in space, while his son SSH's powers were sealed on Earth. SSH's discovery of his own abilities and his father's sets off a sudden turn of events. (Also Read: Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is finally here- The sequel fans have been dying for!)

The story will focus on Sung Su-Ho's journey to understanding both his and his father's powers. Since his father had to seal his powers and memories, Su-Ho will probably face difficulties trying to understand what they truly are. Fortunately, the assistance of the shadow soldiers, particularly Beru and Igris, will be available. (Also Read: Get ready to level up: Solo Leveling teaser drops, anime to premiere next year)

It will be interesting to see how the new author and his team handle the issue of keeping previous characters busy or weakening them to make way for the new storyline. In any case, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok promises to be an exciting continuation of the Solo Leveling story, with fans eagerly anticipating how Sung Suho's story will unfold and his relationship with his father.

With over 100 new chapters already released, fans have plenty of material to dive into. Additionally, there's potential for a manhwa adaptation of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok in the future, which fans of the original series are excited about. Until then, fans can enjoy the light novel and look forward to the upcoming anime adaptation.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is an exciting new addition to the Solo Leveling franchise. With a new main character and plenty of new material to explore, fans are sure to be thrilled with this new series. Whether you are a fan of the original series or new to the franchise, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is definitely worth checking out.