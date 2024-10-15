Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's adorable new ad sparks baby fever; fans want them to reveal daughter’s name

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have again joined forces for a new advertisement. The on-screen pairing of this real-life couple has resulted in undeniable chemistry, leaving fans utterly smitten. As a result, fans are eagerly anticipating the couple's next big reveal - the name of their baby girl. Also read: New dad Ranveer Singh saves crying girl from mob at Singham Again trailer launch. Watch Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Singham Again.

Deepika-Ranveer reunite

Recently, the couple featured in an advertisement for a washing machine. It was also shared by Ranveer on his Instagram handle. “Khyaal Hi Ghar Ko Ghar Banata Hai. (Home is made with care and compassion),” he wrote while sharing the video.

It is the first professional work been released after Deepika delivered a baby girl in September.

After the advertisement was released, the social media post was filled with requests and messages from well-wishers, urging Deepika and Ranveer to share more details about their little bundle of joy.

“Hey Ranveer… what's your baby girl's name? We fans are waiting for name announcement,” read one comment, with another reading, “Waiting for baby’s name reveal”.

“Beti ka naam Kya Rakha Hai Ranveer ji (What is the name of your daughter),” wrote one fan in Hindi. “Wanna know name of lil angel plz @ranveersingh,” shared another Instagram user.

About Deepika and Ranveer's kid

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer welcomed their first child on September 8 this year. The news was confirmed by the couple via a heartfelt Instagram post. The couple expressed their delight with the message, "Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika and Ranveer." The couple has been relatively private since the birth of their first child. However, Deepika updated her Instagram bio to: "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat”. She is yet to make her first public appearance after her delivery.

On the film front, Ranveer and Deepika are reuniting in Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film, inspired by the Ramayana, will hit theatres on November 1.