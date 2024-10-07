New dad Ranveer Singh saves crying girl from mob at Singham Again trailer launch. Watch

Ranveer’s sweet gesture

The incident happened when he was greeting his fans at the event venue. As he approached them, Ranveer noticed a little girl crying and getting lost in the crowd. Ranveer attended the launch with co-stars Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor.

In a video, which has emerged on social media, Ranveer is seen moving towards her and pulling her out of the crowd. He was seen trying to calm her down while his team searched for the child’s mother. He eventually handed over the baby to a lady who seemed to be from his team.

Fans react

Ranveer’s gesture has impressed fans who took to the comment section to express their views. “Thats why God blessed him with a girl child he deserves this,” one wrote, with another sharing, “His Dad now and his already misses his little princess”.

“Respect for Ranveer Singh,” posted one, with another mentioning, “Wow super.” “He stole everybody's heart,” shared one user, with one mentioning, “So beautiful he handled the situation.” “A Father's heart,” one comment read, with another commenting, “Gem of a person that he is”. “Mr. King of High Energy RS,” shared one user, with one mentioning, “Pure hearted person”. “This is humanity,” shared one. One comment shared, “Best gesture”, with another mentioning, “What a Gem of a Person”.

“Deepika must be proud,” wrote one user, with another mentioning, “Fatherly instincts.”

About Deepika and Ranveer's kid

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer welcomed their first child on September 8 this year. The news was confirmed by the couple via a heartfelt Instagram post. The couple expressed their delight with the message, "Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika and Ranveer." The couple has been relatively private since the birth of their first child. However, Deepika updated her Instagram bio to: "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat”.

Ranveer and Deepika are reuniting in Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film, inspired by the Ramayana, will hit theatres on November 1.