Singham Again trailer shows what Bollywood has missed all year- unadulterated masala; welcome back vintage Rohit Shetty!

If the YRF Spy Universe did a Batman meets Superman with Pathaan and Tiger 3, Rohit Shetty has gone one step ahead and given India its desi Avengers in Singham Again. So move over, Tiger and Pathaan, because 'aa gayi hai police'. That may be a bit on the nose for some but it is right on brand for Rohit Shetty's cinema - brash, in-your-face, and entertaining. And if the trailer of Singham Again is any indication of what is to come, it may just be a Happy Diwali for Bollywod and cinegoers both. (Also read: Singham Again trailer: Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor bring Rohit Shetty twist to Ramayana) Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor

Singham Again's populist appeal

Singham Again trailer is unapologetically formulaic. It uses every trope known to man but Rohit Shetty weaves them in an entertaining package. Every one of the dozen odd heroes gets an entry, a seetimaar moment. There are shots of Lal Chowk, reference of 'padosi mulk' and even a Jai Maharashtra in there. The film plays to the gallery and how. But since when did that become a bad thing? Indian films have played to the gallery and become cult classics. Films from Tamil and Telugu industry are lauded and celebrated for it. So why should Bollywood not do it, and play to its strengths? In fact, if the success of Stree 2 has proved anything, it is that simple entertainment that feeds the audience is what is needed.

And that brings us to Singham Again. After a blockbuster 2023 (courtesy Shah Rukh Khan, Animal, and Gadar 2), this year has been relatively subdued for Hindi films. Barring Stree 2, there aren't many films that have broken the bank like last year. And hence, Bollywood trade is looking at the two Diwali releases - Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 - to do that. Can they? That depends on a number of factors, least of which is the quality of the films.

What works in the Singham Again trailer

Can Singham Again be that festive blockbuster Bollywood has been looking for all this year? The trailer does throw some promises in that regarded. Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham towers over everyone on the screen. Even though this is an Avengers-esque ensemble film, Ajay is at the front and centre of it, which is good. Kareena Kapoor as the female lead is again a strong aspect of the film, as is the antagonist Arjun Kapoor. His acting chops aside, the actor managed to convey menace and gravitas in the four-and-a-half frames he got in the trailer. And many may disagree but Deepika Padukone as the 'lady Singham' (yes I cringe at that too) does work. Her comic timing may be off and delivery crudish, but she is bound to get more seetis in the hall than many of the men.

And what does not work

But the trailer of Singham Again does have some holes in it too. Things that may just stop it in its tracks. The Ramayana parallels are good at first, one-the-nose in a while, and exhausting by the end. Yes, subtlety is not Rohit Shetty's strong suit but every once in a while, a filmmaker must let the audience draw the parallels for themselves instead of having every metaphor shoved down the throat. Some of the cameos - here's looking at you Tiger Shroff - do not work. He feels like a misfit in this film of loved actors and beloved characters. And then, at 4:58, the trailer is long enough to qualify as a short film itself. Have the makers shown too much already? Are all their best cards already on the table face up with nothing left for Diwali? Only time will tell.

That Singham Again has promise is an understatement. It looks to be the return of not just Bajirao Singham but also Rohit Shetty, the showman. After a disappointing Cirkus and a lukewarm Indian Police Force, Shetty needed to show the audience that he still had a handle on things and that the Cop Universe is not rudderless. The Singham Again trailer shows he is going back to his roots (of the flying Innovas, fireballs, and dialoguebaazi), and the average cinegoer could not be happier.