Rohit Shetty teases new video ahead of Singham Again trailer, shares fierce glimpse of Ajay Devgn

Ahead of the release of the trailer of the film Singham Again, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has increased the excitement of the fans by sharing intriguing visuals from his franchise. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a promo video and revealed when the trailer will be out. Ajay Devgn in a still from Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

Rohit Shetty showed how the Singham series had evolved over the years. It featured scenes from Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, as well as fans' reactions to the films.

In the background, Rohit can be heard talking about the journey, saying, "Jab sab dare hue the aapne hi saath nibhaya (When everyone was scared, only you supported us)", while hinting towards the reaction of the audience during the pandemic.

At the video's end, fans get a glimpse of Ajay Devgn in his iconic character. He wrote in the caption, "TRAILER OUT TOMORROW #SinghamAgain." Reacting to the promo video, one of the fans wrote, "Waiting for cop universe action." Another person said, "Blockbuster lodging."

Singham Again is a multi-starrer. Apart from Ajay, it also features Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The movie stars Arjun Kapoor as an antagonist.

Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were seen as box office hits.

Earlier, Rohit put an end to rumours about a delay in the release of his film Singham Again. He took to his social media platform, Instagram, to clarify. Rohit stated that Singham 3 will roar only on Diwali. He also dropped a video from the sets, hinting at the major cameo in the film.

The video shows Rohit directing an action-packed scene involving cars. "SINGHAM is incomplete without this HERO...ISS DIWALI Scorpio aayegi bhi,Ghumegi bhi, LEKIN ENTRY KISI AUR KI HOGI...," he wrote.