Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh spotted performing aarti in documentary on Ambani's Jamnagar bash. Watch

The months-long grand wedding celebrations of businessman Mukesh Ambani's younger son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant wrapped up in July. Now, a documentary has been released on the memorable three-day pre-wedding bash of the couple held at Jamnagar, Gujarat, earlier this year. (Also Read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant fold hands as they are welcomed with shower of flower petals, aarti in Jamnagar. Watch) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Valley of Gods

What's in the documentary?

The documentary is streaming on JioCinema. In the trailer, businessperson Nita Ambani said, “Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts. When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding, I had two important wishes. First, I wanted to celebrate our roots. Second, I wanted it to be a tribute to our arts and cultures.” The synopsis read, “Step into the Valley of Gods, where Anant and Radhika’s immortal love celebrates Indian arts and culture. Let Vedic chants and divine music fill your soul, capturing the essence of this vibrant heritage.”

The 3-day pre-wedding bash took place in the first week of March, where celebrities from the rest of the country and all around the world were flown in for a grand celebration. A-list Bollywood couples Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal can be seen performing the aarti alongside the Ambani family in the documentary.

Other celebrities like Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor also performe aarti. Many other celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, and Bill Gates are also spotted in the documentary. Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan are seen enjoying a candid moment with Abhishek Bachchan.

About the wedding

Anant and Radhika's first pre-wedding function in Jamnagar was divided into 3 days – which included functions like 'An Evening in Everland', a cocktail party, ‘A Walk on the Wildside,’ held at Ambani's animal rescue centre Vantara with ‘jungle fever’ as the theme, ‘Mela Rouge,' a carnival, ‘Shubh Hashtakshar,' and ‘Maha Aarti.’ Another pre-wedding event, an international cruise, was also held a couple of months later.

The wedding took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, spread across three days, including the Shubh Vivah, Shubh Aashirwad, and Mangal Utsav.