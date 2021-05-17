Irrfan Khan believed his Haasil character 'will be remembered like Gabbar Singh', reveals director Tigmanshu Dhulia

Actor Irrfan Khan believed that his character in Haasil would be "remembered like Gabbar Singh", director Tigmanshu Dhulia has revealed. Sunday marked 18 years of the release of the film that brought the first major recognition for Irrfan.

Tigmanshu wrote on Twitter on Sunday night, "Haasil...16th of May the film did wonders for us I remember doing the background score and irfan dropped in we were working on the climax he saw it said this villain will be remembered like Gabbar Singh...well the villain was unlike Gabbar but yes Irfan will always be remembered." Essayed by Amjad Khan, the role of Gabbar Singh in Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra-starrer Sholay remains one of the most iconic villains in Hindi films.

Haasil...16th of May the film did wonders for us I remember doing the background score and irfan dropped in we were working on the climax he saw it said this villain will be remembered like Gabbar Singh...well the villain was unlike Gabbar but yes Irfan will always be remembered — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) May 16, 2021





Soon after Irrfan died last year, Tigmanshu fondly remembered the making of Haasil on the 17th anniversary of its release. Tigmanshu told News18 in an interview last year, “Haasil was a very tough film to make and a very tough film to release also. And right from when I got the idea till when the film was released, Irrfan was a part of the journey. He had faith in the film. When he saw the first cut, he said this character is not going to die soon. Which was so true.” Irrfan played Ranvijay Singh, a student leader, in Haasil.

The filmmaker had also claimed that Irrfan would have bagged the National Film Award, had it not been for his fight with the producer of Haasil. “He did not get the National Award because I had a fight with the producer. So out of revenge, he (producer) did not send it (Haasil) for the National Awards, which was a huge blow. I’m sure Irrfan would have got it in 2004," he added. Irrfan was honoured with the Filmfare award for his portrayal of Ranvijay Singh.

Also read: Mira Rajput shares pic of a child with oxygen mask: 'Breaks my heart'

Irrfan died on April 29, 2020, following a two-year-long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON