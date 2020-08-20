Manav Kaul pens emotional note for Irrfan: ‘I came to Mumbai with Irrfan bhai’s number, got my first job in Mumbai because of him’

bollywood

Actor Manav Kaul has shared an image of what seems to be the grave of late actor Irrfan Khan and wrote an emotional note for the late actor. Manav also remembered their last meeting where they shared a smoke at an award function.

Manav wrote, “I came to Mumbai with Irrfan bhai’s number. Because of him, I got my first job in Mumbai in ‘Banegi Apni Baat’. All my scenes were with him. Every time when the scene was over, it seemed that I have done a good job, but when I see the scene, I couldn’t look away from Irrfan Bhai’s face. I don’t know what he used to do, I just knew that his acting was different from the beginning.”

Manav added, “When I later watched him in films like Haasil and Maqbool, we used to go to theatres just to watch him twice and thrice even. His acting used to open up in layers and it felt each time that the film was the same but he is a new actor. When he said Roohdaar in Haider, it gave me goosebumps. After he left, I watched a series titled In Treatment and I felt he was no different. He was Sunil (Irrfan’s character) and everyone else around him was acting.”

Remembering his last meeting with Irrfan, Manav wrote, “My last meeting with him was at the Screen awards when I went backstage for a smoke and he was also there. I wanted to say a lot of things while sharing that cigarette but could only say ‘Irrfan sir, you look so beautiful!’.”

Irrfan died April 29 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium which hit theatres just days before the pandemic-induced lockdown was announced in India and had to be pulled down from theatres early.

