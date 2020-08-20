e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan’s son Babil appeals to media to avoid speculating about Sanjay Dutt, reveals ‘a secret’ about him

Irrfan Khan's son Babil appeals to media to avoid speculating about Sanjay Dutt, reveals 'a secret' about him

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, calling for an end to speculation around Sanjay Dutt’s illness, has revealed that Sanjay was one of the first to offer help after Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

bollywood Updated: Aug 20, 2020 09:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sanjay Dutt recently announced a break from work to focus on treatment.
Sanjay Dutt recently announced a break from work to focus on treatment.
         

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil, has written in a social media post that Sanjay Dutt was one of the first people to offer support when Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. Babil appealed to the media to not speculate about Sanjay, who was recently diagnosed with lung cancer.

Sharing a picture of his father and Sanjay, Babil wrote on Instagram, “Here’s a secret; Sanju Bhai was one of the first people to offer help in all and every way when my father was diagnosed, after Baba passed, Sanju bhai was again one of the very first few people that held a pillar for support. Please; I beg you, let him fight this without anxiety of media, you must remember we’re talking bout Sanju baba here, he is a tiger, a fighter, the past doesn’t define you but it sure does evolve you and I know this will be over with Sanju Baba smashing hits again.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Writers must wonder ‘how do I start’, but I am not a writer so here it is; I humbly request journalists and human curiosity to ease on the speculation, the details. I know that’s your job but I also know that a sense of humanity persists in our soul, so give Sanju bhai and his family the existential space they need. Here’s a secret; Sanju Bhai was one of the first people to offer help in all and every way when my father was diagnosed, after Baba passed, Sanju bhai was again one of the very first few people that held a pillar for support. Please; I beg you, let him fight this without anxiety of media, you must remember we’re talking bout Sanju baba here, he is a tiger, a fighter, the past doesn’t define you but it sure does evolve you and I know this will be over with Sanju Baba smashing hits again.

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k) on

Babil appealed to the media to avoid speculating about Sanjay’s condition. He wrote, “Writers must wonder ‘how do I start’, but I am not a writer so here it is; I humbly request journalists and human curiosity to ease on the speculation, the details. I know that’s your job but I also know that a sense of humanity persists in our soul, so give Sanju bhai and his family the existential space they need.”

Also read: Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata shares update after his cancer diagnosis: ‘Sanju will complete preliminary treatment in Mumbai’

On Wednesday, Sanjay’s wife, Maanyata, provided an update about his treatment. She said in a statement, “For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital. I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress.”

Irrfan died earlier this year, after a two-year illness. Sanjay hasn’t yet revealed the nature of his diagnosis, but announced that he’d be taking a break from work to focus on his treatment.

