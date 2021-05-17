Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput shares pic of a child with oxygen mask: 'Breaks my heart. There is no excuse for this'
Mira Rajput is heartbroken to see children suffering amid the Covid-19 pandemic.(Instagram)
Mira Rajput is heartbroken to see children suffering amid the Covid-19 pandemic.(Instagram)
bollywood

Mira Rajput shares pic of a child with oxygen mask: 'Breaks my heart. There is no excuse for this'

  • Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, who has been doing her bit for those in need amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, is heartbroken to see kids affected by it.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 07:19 AM IST

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is heartbroken and angry to see the effects of the brutal second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. She shared a picture of a child with an oxygen mask.

She shared the picture on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Breaks my heart. There is no excuse for this." She has been amplifying calls for help through her social media handles. Last month, she joined hands with Give India to help raise money that will be used for increasing oxygen supply and accelerating Covid-19 relief work.

A screenshot of Mira's post.
A screenshot of Mira's post.


Mira had shared a video on Instagram, informing fans about her new initiative. She also urged them to donate as much money as possible and help tide over tough times. She wrote in her post, "Facing one of the most contagious & rapidly spreading waves of the COVID-19 virus – India, our home, our heart – is suffering. Something that we all take for granted is the ability to breathe, access to oxygen. That fundamental right to oxygen is now a privilege for millions, and growing."

In the wake of the surge in coronavirus cases, many Bollywood stars including Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and several others are contributing to help aid people crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic across India.

Also read: Anita Hassanandani shares new video with son Aaravv: 'Still don’t believe we created this cutie'

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
mira rajput kapoor mira rajput shahid kapoor + 1 more

Related Stories

Gauahar Khan talked about self-love in a new Instagram post.
Gauahar Khan talked about self-love in a new Instagram post.
bollywood

Gauahar Khan says she has been on ‘roller coaster ride of emotions’ lately

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 16, 2021 09:27 PM IST
  • Gauahar Khan said that she experienced a ‘roller coaster’ of emotions in recent times. She added that she allowed herself to be okay and feel like a newlywed bride.
READ FULL STORY
Baby Agastya takes his baby steps with and his parents Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic cheer him on.
Baby Agastya takes his baby steps with and his parents Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic cheer him on.
bollywood

Hardik Pandya walks alongside as son Agastya takes his baby steps, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 08:43 PM IST
  • Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's son, Agastya, is learning to walk and the cricketer shared a video where he is walking alongside the little one. The video also gives us a glimpse of Hardik and Natasa's house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.