Neliima Azeem on how Shahid Kapoor told her about being in love with Mira Rajput: ‘He was not sure how I would react’

Neliima Azeem reminisced about the time when her son Shahid Kapoor told her that he is in love with Mira Rajput. She said that he was ‘very shy’ and unsure about how she would react to the news.

Shahid and Mira, who met in an arranged marriage set-up, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Gurugram in 2015. They are parents to a four-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain.

In an interview with a leading daily, Neliima said, “He was very shy when he told me. He is like that, he is very careful and he was not sure how I would react to it, but I got very excited. He showed me her picture and after that, we met. I met Mira and she was so sweet, young and full of enthusiasm, love and affection. I fell in love with her at first sight.”

Neliima was all praise for her daughter-in-law, whom she described as ‘very intelligent’, as well as ‘sensible and balanced’. “Of course, she is very pretty and glamorous and beautiful. Along with that, she is somebody who has just struck the balance in our family. She is such a good homemaker and companion. She is so sensible for her age, it is unbelievable how she has adjusted to a film actor’s life. She is such a young mother and she is so good at everything. More than anything else, she is a very good friend and companion to Shahid,” she added.

Mira wished Neliima on Mother’s Day with a picture of them shared on Instagram Stories. “Happy Mother’s Day, mom. Your positivity and zest for life is so inspiring. And I love that we are always on the same side,” she wrote.

Shahid will be seen next on the big screen in Jersey, a remake of the Telugu sports drama of the same name. The film, which also stars his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, will open in theatres on Diwali (November 5).

Meanwhile, Shahid will also make his digital debut with an Amazon Prime series directed by Raj and DK. “I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience,” he said in a statement.

