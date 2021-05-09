IND USA
Karan Johar shared a video of Yash and Roohi wishing Hiroo Johar on Mother’s Day.
Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi wish Hiroo Johar on Mother’s Day in cute video, call her ‘baby sunshine’

  • Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar got a Mother’s Day wish from his twins, Yash and Roohi. See the video, shared on Instagram, by the filmmaker.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 09:08 PM IST

Karan Johar shared a cute video of his twins, Yash and Roohi, wishing his mother Hiroo Johar a happy Mother’s Day. In the clip, Hiroo (off-camera) was heard prompting the children and telling them what to say.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” Yash said, as Roohi chimed in, “And you are my sunshine!” He then said, “And you are my little, small, baby sunshine. Bye-bye!” Hiroo remarked, “Oh no, I am nothing like a baby sunshine.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan wrote, “The BTS (behind the scenes) of our #mothersday wish! FYI.... they mean every word ( even though once in a While they have to be nudged 😂 to say it) a huge shout out to my mother @hiroojohar who is the the wind beneath my wings... my rock solid co parent .... my boss and my reality check !! I love you mom! You are my sunshine.”


The video got a lot of love from Karan’s friends and industry colleagues, with many including Malaika Arora, Ekta Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Maheep Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Bhavana Pandey dropping heart emojis. Fans also praised the little ones. “They are so so cute,” one wrote, while another commented, “Oh god, so adorable these babies.” A third said, “Love love love them.”

Also see: Arjun Bijlani imitates Kareena Kapoor from K3G as Mahekk Chahal teases him about applying ‘so much moisturiser’. Watch

Last year, Karan shared several videos of Yash and Roohi, with the hashtag #LockdownWithTheJohars. Many clips featured them roasting him for his fashion sense, from criticising his ‘stupid’ glasses to advising him to wear ‘simple clothes’.

Karan was recently seen in an episode of the celebrity cooking show, Star vs Food. He shared a promo on Instagram and wrote, “I showed my kids this video and it gave me so much of joy to see their reaction. Turns out they enjoy watching me cook more than they enjoy my cooking, and that’s one of the reasons I did this, because I knew it would make them happy.”

karan johar karan johar kids hiroo johar yash and roohi mothers day

Story Saved
