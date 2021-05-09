IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Arjun Bijlani imitates Kareena Kapoor from K3G as Mahekk Chahal teases him about applying ‘so much moisturiser’. Watch
Arjun Bijlani is currently in Cape Town to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
Arjun Bijlani is currently in Cape Town to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
tv

Arjun Bijlani imitates Kareena Kapoor from K3G as Mahekk Chahal teases him about applying ‘so much moisturiser’. Watch

  • Mahekk Chahal shared a video in which she was seen teasing Arjun Bijlani about his shiny arms and applying a lot of moisturiser. He responded with a dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 08:27 PM IST

The contestants of the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, are already in Cape Town and living it up. Many of them have been sharing glimpses on their respective Instagram accounts. Mahekk Chahal took to Instagram Stories to post a video in which she was seen teasing Arjun Bijlani about applying ‘so much moisturiser’.

Divyanka Tripathi, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen and Arjun are seen sitting at a table. Mahekk turns the camera towards him and focuses on his arms. “Look at that shine! Who wears so much moisturiser?” she asks, to which he replies, “Me!” He then goes on to channel Kareena Kapoor Khan’s energy from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as he asks, “Kaun hai jisne dobara mud ke mujhe nahi dekha (Who is it that did not turn back to look at me)?”


Earlier, Arjun shared a picture of the contestants’ ‘first stunt’ on Instagram. He shared group photos with Sana, Aastha Gill, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli, and wrote, “Our first stunt .. posing!!” On Sunday, he posted pictures of himself all set for the shoot. “Day 2 and shoot begins!!! #workmode #khatronkekhiladi #kkk11,” he wrote.


Other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 include Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood.

Also read: Amrita Rao says male actors ‘can have two kids and still romance younger leading ladies’

Arjun is known for shows such as Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. Last year, Arjun made his digital debut with the series, State of Siege: 26/11.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun said that he wants to break into the web space now. “I have been meeting people. When you try to shift a medium, it’s not easy, you have got to do it the right way. The way TV functions is totally different from how OTT functions. It depends on what kind of projects you want to be a part of, and the kind of scripts you crack for yourself. There is so much content for every age group. I want to do something which is more acting oriented. I don’t want to be a part of any web series, which has no script but just bold scenes and bad language,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
arjun bijlani kareena kapoor maheck chahal k3g + 2 more

Related Stories

Arjun Bijlani is married to Neha Swami since 2013.
Arjun Bijlani is married to Neha Swami since 2013.
tv

Arjun Bijlani reveals the worst relationship advice he has received

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • Television star Arjun Bijlani said that the worst relationship advice he ever received was the encouragement to break up if things are not working out. He added that everything is 'solvable'.
READ FULL STORY
Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani starred together in Naagin.
Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani starred together in Naagin.
tv

Mouni Roy says she would ‘fight all the time’ with Arjun Bijlani during Naagin

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 05:52 PM IST
  • Mouni Roy, who said that she has known Arjun Bijlani 'forever', revealed that they would fight 'all the time' on the sets of Naagin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP