Shahid Kapoor's mother Neliima Azeem praises Mira Rajput: 'She is not a spoilt little brat who is demanding everything'
Neliima Azeem poses with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput.
Shahid Kapoor’s mother Neliima Azeem praises Mira Rajput: ‘She is not a spoilt little brat who is demanding everything’

  • Neliima Azeem showered praise on her daughter-in-law, Mira Rajput, for bringing the family together. Neliima also complimented her for being easygoing and not being one to throw tantrums or demand attention.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 07:08 AM IST

Actor Neliima Azeem, the mother of actor Shahid Kapoor, is all praise for her daughter-in-law Mira Rajput. Neliima credited Mira for having ‘glued the family together’ and said that she is not one to throw tantrums or demand attention.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015. They are parents to a four-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain.

Talking about their relationship, Neliima said that Mira has given her the title of a ‘cool mom-in-law’. “What could be better than having another child suddenly? And that child, obviously, you haven’t brought up, laboured for and earned for and this and that… Just like a gift, you have a wonderful child and that child becomes a part of your life. Mira has brought us the biggest joy, she has brought Misha and Zizi (Zain) into our lives,” she told Bollywood Bubble.

Calling Mira a ‘family person’, Neliima said that Mira has organised all the family gatherings ever since the birth of Misha and Zain. “She always has something new to contribute...interesting new stuff. I find her very creative. Of course, now, she has broken out into her own and she is doing very well and I am not surprised. She is extremely intelligent... I have been observing how well-informed she is and very calm and easy. No drama, no tantrums, no wanting to get attention, nothing. She has glued the family together.”

Also see: Saba Ali Khan posts decade-old photo of herself, says ‘do not comment on weight’

Neliima said that Mira has ‘graced’ their lives. “She deserves this praise because she has earned it. She commands that respect, she is not demanding it. She is not a spoilt little brat who is demanding everything. Really, she has graced our lives,” she said.

Just last month, Mira shared a picture of Misha writing a letter to Neliima. It read, “Dear Dadi, Missing you. Call when you are free. Love Misha.”

On Neliima’s birthday in December last year, Mira dedicated a sweet Instagram post to her, which said, “Happy Birthday to the World’s Best Dadi, Pied piper to the kids, lioness mama to her cubs and my forever friend. We love you Mom. Stay happy, keep dancing through life and may your gift of storytelling never tire.”

