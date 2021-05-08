Saba Ali Khan posts decade-old photo of herself, says ‘do not comment on weight’

Saba Ali Khan, the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, took a trip down memory lane as she shared a decade-old picture of herself on Instagram. She jokingly told everyone to refrain from commenting on her weight. In the photo, she appeared to be wearing a mauve top with a floral scarf. Her hair was swept on one side and her eyes were lined with dark kohl.

“YOUTH.... If Only ..we could turn back the clock! Missing this moment. #❤️ DO NOT comment on weight. Uff. I loved me back then. 😁 And anyway ...it’s a decade ago ya!!! 😉 Live n let live.....Peace out!!✌️ #saturdaymood #stayhome #staysafe #stayfitstayhealthy #thosedays #missthegoodtimes #gratitude #thankful #blessed #alwaysandforever,” she wrote in her caption.

Fans showered love on Saba’s throwback picture. “Saba pataudi have a marvelous and blessed weekend. Great click shared from ur past.. U look lovely and great in this outfit and click. U are gem personality one of my favorite on instagram,” one wrote, while another called her ‘beauty with simplicity’. A third wrote, “Your eyes are so smiley beautiful.”

Saba, whose Instagram account got verified earlier this year, often treats fans to throwback pictures of her family members including Saif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

On Thursday, Saba posted a picture of herself from last year, when she was ‘fitter, finer and better’. She thanked her followers for helping her get through the tough times and wrote, “May 2020.... I miss you! Fitter finer ...and my better self! Tough year. Blessed though.. no complaints. My family on insta helped get me thru most of it. So Thank you! #🙏 I pray you all come through these tough times with shining colours. Insha’Allah soon.... #stayfitstayhealthy #staystrong #staysafe #stayhome #tbt #❤️ #thursdayfunday.”

