Irrfan's son Babil says no one cares about him except mom Sutapa, regrets being 'temperamental'

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Sunday wrote in an Instagram post that his mother, Sutapa Sikdar, is the only person who 'truly' cares about him. He also apologised for being 'temperamental', and promised to take care of her.

Sharing a picture of Sutapa, he wrote, "The one and only. My only one. I’m so temperamental, I regret. She’s there for me, you know? The only one. No one gives a f**k about me, truly, except my mumma. I love you so much, I’m sorry for the pain. In the closing chapters of our book; selfishly, I want to be the one to take care of you."





Irrfan died last year after a two-year battle with cancer. On the one-year anniversary of his death, Babil shared a picture of his father building a table. He wrote that nobody will ever be able to replace him. Over the past year, both Babil and Sutapa have been sharing memories of Irrfan on social media. Babil also expresses his love for his mother, whom he described in one post as 'that light house in the storm'.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Sutapa said that she was able to deal with Irrfan's death by bottling up her emotions, but she could no longer hold them in when she travelled to a wedding in Rajasthan. She said that she 'cried uncontrollably' for days on end, as Rajasthan holds a special place in her heart.

Babil will make his acting debut in a film called Qala, directed by Anvitaa Dutt and starring Tripti Dimri. Produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz, Qala will be released on Netflix.

