Irrfan Khan's son Babil reveals what actor told him in his final days: 'I'm going to die'

Actor Irrfan Khan died last year after fighting a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. His son, Babil, has now said that Irrfan told him, "I am going to die", a few days before his death. It was one of the last things he said, Babil added.

Speaking to Film Companion in an interview, Babil said, "I was there in the hospital, two-three days before he died. He was losing consciousness and one of the last things he said...he just looked at me, smiled and said 'I am going to die' and I told him 'No you are not'. He then smiled again and went back to sleep." Irrfan was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, a few days before he died on April 29 last year.

Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar, who was also present for the interview, said that one of Irrfan's best qualities was that he did not lie. "I feel the most precious quality about him, was that he never pretended. If he is angry with you, or he is in love with you. Main thing is, when he is in love with you and says 'I love you', he did not pretend. He did not say it, till he meant it."









Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who directed Irrfan in Piku, was among the first ones to tweet about the actor's death. “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,” he wrote. Later, Irrfan's family issued a statement, informing about the death and thanking fans for their support.





Over the past year, both Babil and Sutapa have been using social media to share memories of the late actor. From sharing anecdotes to reminiscing about the past to sharing pictures and videos from their time together, they have been giving fans glimpses of Irrfan's private life.

