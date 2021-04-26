When Irrfan Khan was asked where he'd keep his Oscar, if he ever won one: 'Not in the bathroom'

The late Irrfan Khan, who has appeared in Oscar-winning films such as Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi, was honoured at the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday. He was a part of the In Memorium segment, which also included Chadwick Boseman, Sean Connery and Bhanu Athaiya.

But did you know Irrfan had once been asked where he'd keep his Oscar, were he to ever win one? In a 2017 Architectural Digest spread, while speaking about his sprawling new Mumbai apartment, Irrfan said that if he were to ever have the honour of winning an Oscar, it would 'find its own place' in his house.

“So many awards mean so little, but that… that is an award that would change everything; it can open up every choice for an actor," he said, adding, "I know I won't keep it in the bathroom... If it were ever to come, it would come with its own place. It would find its own place."

Irrfan made his acting debut with the Oscar-nominated Salaam Bombay! Slumdog Millionaire won eight out of 10 Academy Awards for which it was nominated, including the Best Picture and Best Director. Life of Pi was nominated for 11 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, and won four, including Best Director for Ang Lee.

Irrfan's last film was Angrezi Medium, which released just a few weeks before his death in April 2020. He had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour.

His son, Babil, will make his acting debut in a film called Qala, directed by Anvitaa Dutt for Netflix. Qala is produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz, and also stars Tripti Dimri. A behind-the-scenes look was unveiled recently.

