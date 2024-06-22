Jackky Bhagnani's production house Pooja Entertainment accused of non payment of salaries, unprofessional behaviour

Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment has found itself in the eye of the storm with several crew members accusing the production house of not clearing their payments on time. (Also read: Pooja Entertainment steps into Metaverse, buys their first virtual land) Pooja Entertainment’s last film was Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Some, who have worked with the production house, took to Instagram to claim that they have been struggling to receive their payment. They used social media to express their frustration over the delay, and criticised such behaviour.

Venting on social media

The crew member, Ruchita Kamble, took to Instagram to pen a long post. She even urged others not to work with the production house owned by Jackky and his father, Vashu Bhagnani.

She wrote, “Not the one to ever make such posts but sometimes people need to be ousted! Seeing my team and the crew I worked with struggle day in and out to just get hold of our own hard earned money has compelled me to make this post. Read the sheer frustration of these young girls who have beautifully stated the absolute disregard @pooja_ent has and the sheer unprofessional, unethical behaviour that we all have been tolerating for way too long”.

“Being dodged from person to another just to ask for our own money which was promised to be cleared within 45-60 working days post completion which in itself is also unprofessional but the crew graciously agreed as we r a bunch driven by passion for filmmaking. But to exploit this passion to such an extent should not be acceptable. There is no hope of getting paid but this post is to make the countless others aware of this fraudulent practices by @pooja_ent @jackkybhagnani @vashubhagnani and vouch to not work with them. PS – Urge my friends to kindly reshare this post and ask other filmmakers to do so too. And if u r associated with any media houses who can escalate it or cover this that will b great,” she added.

More come forward

One more user came forward to accuse, but without mentioning the production house. The comment read, “I did a movie 2 years ago with a very well known production house. Me along with atleast a 100 crew members are awaiting our payments (2 month salaries) since 2 years. Meanwhile actor have been paid immediately because they are ACTORS. None of the producers have an answer to our question, Where is my hard earned money? Most importantly, When can i get my hard earned money?”

Several social media users came together in the comments section to support the crew. One comment read, “It’s happening with me as well I’m following about my payment and the producers don’t respond to the call.”

Another read, “They’re indeed the worst. They think flying you to an outdoor location is enough. After that cant, even arrange food for the crew. Will even keep workers’ payments on hold. Sadly, a lot depends on your HOD.”

More about the company

Set up in 1986, the banner is known for backing projects such as Coolie no.1, Biwi no.1, Rangrezz, Shaadi no.1 and Jawaani Jaaneman. Pooja Entertainment’s last film was Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The film was a dud at the box office.