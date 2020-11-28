e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F turns 23 in style, celebrates the day with a bang and a bikini in Alibag. See pic

Alaya F, who played Saif Ali Khan’s daughter in her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman, turned 23 on Saturday. She shared a stunning picture of herself from the birthday bash.

bollywood Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 18:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Alaya F has shared a picture from her birthday bash.
Actor Alaya F, who made her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, is celebrating her 23th birthday today. She has now shared a glimpse of her birthday bash in Alibag as she turned a year older in style.

Sharing the picture which shows her striking a pose in style in a blue bikini, she wrote, “Feeling blessed, grateful and super happy! Thank you for all the love and all the wonderful birthday wishes!” She is seen standing on big blocks of her initials at a place all decked up in colourful balloons in shades of pastel and flowers and other props placed for the party.

She another boomerang video on her Instagram Stories which suggests that she rang in her birthday with a midnight bash. She is seen walking around the lit up initials of her name at night in a knee-length dress and heels.

Alaya F during her midnight birthday celebrations.
Alaya is the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi. She made her film debut with Jawaani Jaaneman in January this year. The film was directed by Nitin Kakkar and featured her as a pregnant 21-year-old. Saif Ali Khan played her father while Tabu played her mother in the film.

Alaya was one of the very few star kids who took the nepotism debate in their stride. Accepting her privilege, she had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “We need to realise that even in our struggle, we are privileged. If we got rejected in 10 auditions, someone else has got the thumbs down 100 times. Their struggle is greater than ours. But just because I’m privileged, doesn’t mean that I’m not going to do what I love and work hard at it.”

She had also said that she admires Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone but wants to make her own path.

