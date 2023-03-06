Sara Ali Khan says she was 'horrible' in Love Aaj Kal, 'not convincing' in Coolie No. 1. Watch

After making a successful debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, followed by the success of Simmba, Sara Ali Khan had a less favourable 2020 when her next two films did not do well. The actor appeared in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan and the Coolie No. 1 remake with Varun Dhawan. She went on to say that she was aware her performances in both films were lacking. She shared that she was 'horrible' in Love Aaj Kal and 'not convincing' in Coolie No. 1. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan calls 2020 ‘worst phase’ in her life: ‘It started with a break up, kept getting worse')

Sara also admitted that she was so shaken by the reviews and feedback to Love Aaj Kal that she considered dropping out of her next project. She called up Aanand L Rai, the director of Atrangi Re (2021)and asked if he wanted to replace her on the project. He refused to budge, saying he had faith in her. The experience made her look forward, while also acknowledging the mistakes that she had made and learning from them.

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast The Ranveer Show, Sara said, "My performance in Love Aaj Kal was really horrible. Like, I was not convincing in Coolie. I think that I'm aware of that. I am aware of the fact that... see it's also an expectation game, after Kedarnath and Simmba, me, my mother [Amrita Singh], my brother [Ibrahim Ali Khan], audiences, everybody had a certain expectation because I was decent in these films. I did come out suddenly and it was like, 'Oh my god, Sara!' And then I gave you two back to back films where you're like, 'Really Sara?'"

She added, "I think I lost sense of reality and I started doing things I wasn't fully convinced about. I think there was an element of fakeness to me during that time. And I'm not formally trained as an actor. I'm not a manicured person at all and what that does is, it leaves me very susceptible and only dependent on instinct. So if I myself am going to pollute that instinct with fakeness then I'm really left with nothing."

Sara will next be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh on March 31. The actor also has the films Ae Watan Mere Watan and Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino due to be released later this year.

