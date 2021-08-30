Karan Johar reveals mom Hiroo had ‘two massive surgeries’ amid pandemic, shares video from hospital: ‘Oscar goes to…’

Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a video of his mother, Hiroo Johar, from a hospital in Mumbai after she underwent an operation. He called her a ‘superhero’ in his caption and revealed that she underwent ‘two massive surgeries’ amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He also shared that his twins, Yash and Roohi, were waiting for their grandmother at home ‘with a cake and a song’.

In the video, Hiroo sat in a wheelchair as Karan asked her if she had any message to give to everyone. She gave a little speech to thank the hospital staff and he ended the clip by saying, “And the Oscar goes to…”

“My Mother… My superhero! She has had two massive surgeries in the lockdown… In the past 8 months… Her Spinal Fusion Surgery (the brilliance of DR BHOJRAJ) and her right knee replacement (the Genius of DR MANIAR),” he wrote in his caption.

Karan lauded Hiroo for keeping her spirits up both times. “She endured both surgeries with her indomitable spirit and a sense of humour... She is nearly 79 but has the spirit and zest for life as a millennial does! I am so so proud of her… I love you so much Mama! Your babies are waiting at home with a cake and a song!” he added.

Currently, Karan is seen as the host of Bigg Boss OTT, a six-week digital spin-off of the reality show streaming on Voot. Salman Khan will host the televised version, Bigg Boss 15, which will air on Colors.

Karan is also returning to feature film direction after five years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which he has described as a ‘love story that is deeply embedded in the roots of family’. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.