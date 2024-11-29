Krishan Kumar's wife says daughter Tishaa didn't die of cancer, alleges misdiagnosis: 'We were sucked into medical trap’

Film producer Krishan Kumar faced a harrowing personal tragedy earlier this year when his 20-year-old daughter, Tishaa, passed away. Initial reports claimed that Tishaa succumbed to cancer. But now, Krishan's wife, Tanya, has said that Tishaa did not have cancer and was a victim of medical malpractice and misdiagnosis. (Also read: Sonu Nigam cries at Tishaa Kumar's prayer meet, gets consoled by her father Krishan Kumar) Tishaa Kumar was the only daughter of Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh

Tanya's revelation on Tishaa's death

In a long note, Tanya posted on Instagram on Thursday night, she broke her silence on her daughter's death and said that she and her family were 'sucked into the medical trap'. Tanya posted a video of some old pictures and videos of Tishaa with her, ranging from her childhood to the final months. Addressing her death, she wrote in the caption: "A lot of people have been writing and asking me to tell what happened. Truth is subjective & relative to how one perceives it. When a pure, innocent soul goes through injustice due to someone / some other bad doings, things get complicated and confusing & suddenly it’s too late!"

She referred to medical malpractice and misdiagnosis in her text and said that 'no one can escape the wrath of their Karmic deeds'. Tanya then added, “Having said that, my daughter TISHAA, no matter what went down, she never, not once gave in to fear or depression. She has been the bravest version of brave, the most fearless and cool 20-year-old ever, and that’s what TISHAA wanted to spread to kids her age/ younger/older… how to ‘not’ let medical diagnosis etc scare you, coz she knew that the body is a biological being for whom immunity is key and she wanted to help spread the word through her experience of overcoming a misdiagnosis,& dealing with ‘chemo SIDE EFFECTS' with BIOMEDICINE.”

Tishaa did not have cancer

"The ‘truth’ is that my daughter did not have ‘cancer’ to begin with. She had a vaccine at age 15&1/2 which possibly triggered an autoimmune situation, which was wrongly diagnosed (we did not know this at the time)," Tanya added, advising parents to get a second & third opinion before going in for a ‘bone-marrow’ test or a biopsy if their child gets swollen lymph nodes. "Lymph nodes are the body’s defence guards & they can also swell due to emotional trauma, etc., or a previous infection not treated fully. We were already sucked into the ‘medical trap’ much before all this information found us," she added, before concluding, "I pray daily that no kid should ever have to face this cruel world of medical traps or hidden negative forces."

In the comment section, Tanya received much support from Instagram users for sharing her story. "Thanks for sharing this when you're still dealing with so much grief," read one comment. Many outraged users urged her to sue the doctors responsible for the misdiagnosis of Tishaa. One wrote, "Sue the doctors and medical team who misdiagnosed." Another echoed, "Those doctors who mis- diagonise it or were not trained should be punish." Tanya's sister, actor Natasha Singh, commented, "I’m just waiting for the Divine Justice. Like you said 'the ones with the brightest light are attacked the most'."

Tanya Singh, an actor who worked in films like Dhadkan, married Krishan Kumar, the actor-turned-producer, in 2001. Tishaa was their only child. Krishan is the younger brother of the late Gulshan Kumar. He is the co-owner of T-Series along with his nephew Bhushan Kumar.