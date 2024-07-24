 Sonu Nigam cries at Tishaa Kumar's prayer meet, gets consoled by her father Krishan Kumar - Hindustan Times
Sonu Nigam cries at Tishaa Kumar's prayer meet, gets consoled by her father Krishan Kumar

ByAnanya Das
Jul 24, 2024 08:06 AM IST

Sonu Nigam rested his head on Krishan Kumar's lap and wept. Tishaa was the daughter of Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh.

Singer Sonu Nigam recently attended the prayer meet of Tishaa Kumar to pay his last respects. Now, in a video, Sonu is seen crying inconsolably. Tishaa, the daughter of actor-producer Krishan Kumar, died after a prolonged illness. Krishan is the cousin of T-Series head Bhushan Kumar. (Also Read | Bhushan Kumar, Tulsi Kumar pay tributes to late cousin Tishaa: ‘Wanted to see you in your wedding dress’)

Sonu Nigam attended Tishaa Kumar's prayer meet.
Sonu Nigam attended Tishaa Kumar's prayer meet.

Sonu weeps during Tishaa's prayer meet

In a video, posted on Instagram, Sonu was seen walking up to Krishan and sitting on the floor to him. He rested his head on Krishan's lap and wept. Krishan was seen consoling him. In the clip, singer Shann was also seen attending the prayer meet.

Internet reacts to video

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "He is also a father, so he is feeling for Kishan Kumar." "Sonu has a pure soul, he can feel pain," read a comment. "Sonu has very good relationship with the Kumar family," said an Instagram user. "Sonu is a very emotional person!! May her soul rest in peace," commented a person.

About Tishaa

Many other celebrities arrived at the prayer meet to pay their last respects to Tishaa Kumar. Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, Anu Malik, Vicky Jain, Udit Narayan, Jackie Shroff, and Bobby Deol also paid their last respects.

Tishaa's funeral took place in Mumbai on Monday. The funeral was attended by several members of the film industry. From Bhushan Kumar, Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh to Jaaved Jaaferi, many reached the crematorium to pray for her. Tishaa's cousins, Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar, also attended the funeral.

Her last rites were originally slated to be held on Sunday but was postponed after the aircraft carrying her mortal remains was reportedly diverted to Ahmedabad due to bad weather. Tishaa was the daughter of Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh. Her public appearance was on November 30, 2023, at the premiere of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

