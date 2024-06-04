Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 4: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor film about to cross 20 crore in India

Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 4: Directed by Sharan Sharma and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer registered a good opening. On day 4, its first Monday, the film saw a dip in business, as per a Sacnilk.com report, but was on the verge of crossing the ₹20 crore-mark at the domestic box office. Also read | After Mr and Mrs Mahi, watch Kony: Excellent sports drama starring Soumitra Chatterjee Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 4: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the film.

Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection in India

Per the portal, Mr and Mrs Mahi earned an estimated ₹2.15 crore nett on Monday. The film opened at ₹6.75 crore nett – its highest day-wise figure so far – on Friday and went on to earn ₹4.6 crore nett and ₹5.5 crore nett on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The film's total earnings after four days in theatres was roughly ₹19 crore nett.

Mr and Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Rajkummar; Janhvi and Rajkummar were earlier seen in Roohi (2021). It also marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and filmmaker Sharan Sharma; they worked together in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020).

Mr and Mrs Mahi movie review

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times' review of the film read, "Janhvi looks very one-dimensional throughout the film. If anything, it's her scenes with Rajkummar that lift her performance. Together as a pair, the two had a refreshing chemistry, and I wish the director played on that bit a little more. Soon after their wedding and following a funny first night, romance sparks between them, but it vanishes all too quickly. And honestly, that's exactly the level of interest you'd have in the film; it vanishes before you even know it. Mr and Mrs Mahi is a one-time watch for its earnest performances, but the film is devoid of a superlative script or wow moments. It's an ambitious sports film that tries to make a point, but sadly misses the shot. I wish at least in the title, Mrs came before Mr and we could have then celebrated women in cricket a little more."