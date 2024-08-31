Priyanka Chopra surprises new parents Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal with 'cute' gifts for their daughter

‘Thank you Priyanka Chopra for this’

Priyanka, who was recently in Mumbai, sent a special gift basket for Richa Chadha and her newborn daughter. Taking to Instagram Stories, Richa shared a glimpse of the cute teddy bear and balloon as well as lots of baby clothes that Priyanka gifted her daughter.

The gift basket consisted of white and lavender flowers and huge transparent balloons which had 'Welcome to the world, baby' written on them. There was also a card for Richa from the 'Chopra and Jonas family'.

Thanking Priyanka for her sweet gesture, Richa wrote alongside the video, "Thank you Priyanka Chopra for this! It's so cute..." She added the hashtag 'girl moms' to her video. Priyanka shares daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with singer-husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra sent Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal gifts for their daughter.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's baby announcement

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are the newest celebrity parents in Bollywood. Just days after the actors posed for a maternity photoshoot ahead of the arrival of their first child, they announced the birth of their baby girl, who was born on July 16.

The couple had said in a joint statement, “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings!”

Earlier, Richa and Ali had shared the news about her pregnancy in a joint Instagram post, which said, “1+1 = 3.” They captioned it as, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”

Richa and Ali met on the sets of Fukrey. The actors announced their marriage in September 2022 and tied the knot in Lucknow in October. She was last seen in the web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix.