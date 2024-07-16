Richa Chadha turns off comments as she drops maternity shoot pictures with Ali Fazal; pens emotional note

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are setting new couple goals as they are all set to embrace parenthood. The duo recently posed for a maternity photoshood ahead of the arrival of their first child. While sharing the adorable pictures on Instagram, Richa turned off comments and penned a heartfelt note dedicated to her baby. (Also read: Richa Chadha says ‘aaja yaar’ to her baby as she waits for delivery: The discomfort is lonely) Richa Chadha posted [pictures of her maternity shoot with a heartfelt note.

Richa Chadha pens heartfelt note for her baby

In the photos, Richa and Ali are touching her baby bump. In one of the pictures, she is seen lying down on the latter as both are lost in thought.

The Fukrey Returns actor captioned her post as, “What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9, through this lifetime and many more, through star lights and galaxies… thank you for getting genius @ridburman to shoot us in our natural habitat (dart emoji) @gulati.kanika.”

She also added, “May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen! (hamsa emoji).” She then added a Sanskrit verse transalted as, “Aum! That is infinite, and this (universe) is infinite. The infinite proceeds from the infinite. (Then) taking the infinitude of the infinite (universe), It remains as the infinite alone. Aum! Peace! Peace! Peace!”

While concluding her post she mentioned the reason behind turning the comment section and wrote, “Comments are off, because this is the most private thing I have posted (heart emoji).”

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's relationship

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of Fukrey. The couple announced their eco-friendly marriage ceremony on September 2022. The duo tied the knot in Lucknow on October 4. Richa and Ali shared the news about pregnancy in a joint post which read “1+1=3.” They captioned it as, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”

Richa will be next seen in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai (2025).