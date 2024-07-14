Richa Chadha says ‘aaja yaar’ to her baby as she waits for delivery: The discomfort is lonely

Richa's new Instagram post

Richa took to her Instagram handle on Saturday night and shared a couple of her pictures. In the first one, she's wearing an orange around her upper body and a blue-and-white skirt. She rests her arms and head on a table, which has a couple of candles, a marble showpiece, and a flower on it. The second picture has her kohl-rimmed eyes stare directly into the camera as she sits on a wooden chair, wearing a blue top and a white shrug with a blue flower tied in her hair.

Richa wrote in the caption, “The discomfort is lonely, but it’s because am not alone. (Flower emoji) I have constant reminders in the form of a tiny wave of a movement, a knee, a sudden kick, a feeling of someone listening in... Waiting for a bud to blossom. Aaja yaar (come on, lad).” She also added the hashtags – Baby RiAli, Ali Fazal, and Richa Chadha, along with red heart and baby emojis.

Reactions to Richa's post

Instagram users couldn't help but empathise with Richa's state of mind. One of them commented, “Enjoy this discomfort. Believe me you will miss it at times.” Another echoed the sentiment and wrote, “the end is uncomfortable, but I actually missed the baby in utero after giving birth. Enjoy these blissful days.” “I swear the last weeks and wait for delivery is most tiring.. my daughter was born few days post due date.. I just wanted to get over with the pregnancy and hold my baby asap (grinning face with sweat emoji),” read a third comment.

Tahira Kashyap, who recently made her feature directorial debut with Sharmajee Ki Beti, commented, “Aaja yaar! (nice emoji).” Saif Ali Khan's sister and jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan left red heart emojis, like several other Instagram users.

Richa was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.