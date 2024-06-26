Richa Chadha has the perfect response to trolls criticising Deepika Padukone for wearing high heels during pregnancy

Richa Chadha is in no mood to tolerate unnecessary advice from men directed at pregnant women. Richa, who is also pregnant, took note of the criticism Deepika Padukone received for wearing heels during pregnancy at a recent event, and backed her with a short and apt reply. (Also read: Richa Chadha supports Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal over trolling on their wedding: ‘Buri nazar waale tera muh…’) Richa Chadha defends Deepika Padukone for wearing heels during pregnancy.

What Richa said

A few days ago, Deepika attended the pre-release event of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, which took place in Mumbai. For the event, she chose a black, form-fitting dress with a slit in the back. The actor completed the look with high heels and jewellery. After pictures and videos from the event surfaced on social media, many criticised Deepika for choosing to wear heels during pregnancy.

Meanwhile, an influencer created Reel to defend Deepika and said that the actor can very well choose what she wants to wear and does not need anyone to give her fashion advice. Richa backed it and commented, "no uterus, no gyaan (no uterus, no opinion).”

More details

Richa is expecting her first child with actor-husband Ali Fazal. Richa and Ali are all set to welcome their first child in July. She was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which released in May.

Meanwhile, it is interesting to note that Deepika’s character in Kalki 2898 AD is also pregnant, carrying a child who might be Kalki. She was introduced as SUM-80 or Maa (Amma in Telugu) in the film's trailer.

Kalki 2898 AD is set in a dystopian future where people struggle to find basic resources in Kashi. Amitabh Bachchan’s character Aswatthama also vows to protect her child from Kamal Haasan’s character, Supreme Yaskin/Kali’s clutches. The film will see Prabhas play Bhairava, a bounty hunter who wows to bring her back to the Complex, where she presumably escapes from. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on June 27.