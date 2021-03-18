'Rhea Chakraborty was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre', says producer after her appearance in trailer
- Producer of Chehre Anand Pandit claims there was 'never a question' of not having Rhea Chakraborty in the final edit of the movie.
A lot was said and speculated when actor Rhea Chakraborty did not feature in the poster and teaser of Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi's upcoming thriller, Chehre. With her appearance in the trailer that came out Thursday, film's producer Anand Pandit has finally spoken on the controversy.
Chehre is Rhea's first release after the death of her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
"There was never any question of not having Rhea in the film. She was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre. I don't believe in getting swayed so easily," Anand told Zoom TV.
Interestingly, it was just a day before that the producer had maintained mystery about Rhea's appearance. "We did not react because we have decided not to talk about Rhea at this moment. We will answer questions regarding her at the right time. At this juncture, there is nothing more I can say," he had told Mid Day.
Sushant's family had accused Rhea of misappropriating funds, abetting suicide and keeping the Chichhore star away from his family. She denied all the charges, but spent nearly a month in jail in drug-related charges last year. Rhea was later released on bail.
Directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre shows the fight for justice against one crime and a "verbal conflict" will be seen between Amitabh and Emraan. Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D'Souza and Siddhant Kapoor will also be seen in the movie that is slated to hit the theatres on April 9.
