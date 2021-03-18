Chehre trailer: Emraan Hashmi needs to Get Out of Amitabh Bachchan's game of Clue, Rhea Chakraborty finally appears
The first trailer for Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre has been released. The movie is a about an octogenarian with a penchant for a real life game of Clue.
The trailer shows Emraan as an ad agency executive who takes shelter at Amitabh's home in the mountains amid a dangerous snow storm. Amitabh and his clan of veterans hook Emraan up for a game of crime and punishment. While it is interesting and intriguing at first, Emraan soon finds himself trapped with no way out.
The trailer also finally unveils the face of Rhea Chakraborty, at the very end. She had not featured on the poster or the teaser. She had shared her first look from the upcoming movie in July 2019, a year before she was embroiled in the controversy surrounding her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. Rhea was arrested in connection with a drugs probe after Sushant's death last year but was later released on bail.
In a recent statement to a leading daily, producer Anand Pandit acknowledged the mystery surrounding Rhea's absence. While he tried to explain the reason behind their silence, he ended up giving a vague response.
"We did not react because we have decided not to talk about Rhea at this moment. We will answer questions regarding her at the right time. At this juncture, there is nothing more I can say," Anand told Mid-Day.
Chehre is directed by Rumy Jafry and narrates a story of polarised individuals fighting for justice against one crime. In the film, the audience will experience the 'verbal conflict' between Amitabh and Emraan.
The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D'Souza, and Siddhanth Kapoor. It is slated to hit the theatres on April 9 this year.
