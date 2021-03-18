IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Priyanka Chopra's Oprah interview promo out, actor talks about why she decided to 'address her life'
Priyanka Chopra in conversation with Oprah.
Priyanka Chopra in conversation with Oprah.
tv

Priyanka Chopra's Oprah interview promo out, actor talks about why she decided to 'address her life'

Priyanka Chopra is the latest guest on Oprah Winfrey's chat show Super Soul. In a new promo, the actor talked about writing her book, Unfinished.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:10 AM IST

OWN has released the first long promo for an upcoming episode of Super Soul, featuring Priyanka Chopra as the guest. She will be interviewed by host Oprah Winfrey, who recently shook the world with her interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In the new promo, Oprah asks Priyanka about her recently released memoir and why this was the right time to bring it out. Replying to her question, Priyanka said that the coronavirus lockdown finally gave her the time to catch up on her writing. She also is in a more secure place now in her 30s, than she was in her 20s.


"I felt like I could leave behind the insecurities of my 20s and not worry about the things that used to scare me before. I have a little bit more confidence in myself and what I bring to the table, professionally, personally. I think that really helped me address my life," she said.

In another compilation of clips from upcoming interviews, Oprah had asked Priyanka about starting a family with husband Nick Jonas. The actor, in what was most likely a smartly edited clip, was seen sighing at the question.

Also read: Amrita Rao's first picture with son Veer is pure delight, RJ Anmol calls him 'our world, our happiness'

During her recent, 'bombshell' interview with Meghan and Harry, Oprah talked all about life at the Buckingham Palace and that of a royal. Meghan revealed shocking details of how she had to face racist vitriol from the UK press and how the palace staff and even the royal family did not come to her support. She even revealed the seemingly racist discussion the family may have had about the skin tone of her son. Meghan is the first person of colour to have married into the British royal family.

Meghan and Priyanka are also friends since the former's days as an actor. Priyanka was also invited to the royal wedding in 2018 in London.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
priyanka chopra oprah

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the Oscar nominees together.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the Oscar nominees together.
hollywood

Priyanka shares her filmography with journo who questioned her qualification

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas together announced the nominees for this year's Academy Awards. However, a journalist from Australia has questioned their qualification for it.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra bites into a pizza while Nick Jonas enjoys a cheeseburger.
Priyanka Chopra bites into a pizza while Nick Jonas enjoys a cheeseburger.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas disagree on their heavenly food choices, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:50 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share videos of themselves enjoying a pizza and cheeseburger, respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Lee Min-ho is currently in Canada, shooting his project Pachinko.
Lee Min-ho is currently in Canada, shooting his project Pachinko.
tv

Lee Min-ho waves at fans present outside Pachinko filming location, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:09 AM IST
  • Lee Min-ho is currently in Canada, shooting his upcoming series Pachinko. The actor plays Hansu in the project.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra in conversation with Oprah.
Priyanka Chopra in conversation with Oprah.
tv

Priyanka Chopra's Oprah interview promo out. Watch it here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra is the latest guest on Oprah Winfrey's chat show Super Soul. In a new promo, the actor talked about writing her book, Unfinished.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Teejay Sidhu and her newborn daughter, on the day she was born
Teejay Sidhu and her newborn daughter, on the day she was born
tv

Teejay Sidhu, her newborn are mirror images in this pic from when she was born

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:52 AM IST
  • Teejay Sidhu has posted an elaborate note, sharing details of how she connected with her newborn during pregnancy. She also posted a pic with her to mark her 3-month birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla participated in Bigg Boss 14 with his wife, actor Rubina Dilaik.
Abhinav Shukla participated in Bigg Boss 14 with his wife, actor Rubina Dilaik.
tv

Abhinav can 'never be good friends' with Rahul Vaidya, but admires this trait

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:01 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla participated in a round of rapid-fire where he revealed that he can never be friends with Rahul Vaidya but confessed one quality he admires about the Bigg Boss 14 runner-up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan shares a pic of her late father(Instagram/gauaharkhan)
Gauahar Khan shares a pic of her late father(Instagram/gauaharkhan)
tv

Gauahar Khan shares late dad's pic: 'You are in a better place'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:53 PM IST
  • Gauahar Khan, who has been banned from working for the next 2 months and is facing an FIR for allegedly breaking Covid-19 norms, shares a note about her late dad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maheep Kapoor with Seema Khan posing by the pool.
Maheep Kapoor with Seema Khan posing by the pool.
tv

Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan's perfect Maldives holiday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan are in the Maldives with their kids. Check out their photos here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni spotted together in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni spotted together in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
tv

Rahul Vaidya teases a big announcement about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:16 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend Disha Parmar recently met fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin for a dinner outing in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani's son is ready for a photoshoot.
Anita Hassanandani's son is ready for a photoshoot.
tv

Anita shares a video of son as he dresses up, Rohit calls him 'The Great Gatsby'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:06 PM IST
  • Rohit Reddy saw 'The Great Gatsby' in their son Aaravv when his actor-wife Anita Hassananadani posted a video from the newborn's photoshoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parth Samthaan with his 'naani'.
Parth Samthaan with his 'naani'.
tv

Parth Samthaan shares emotional note on his grandma's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:32 PM IST
  • Television actor Parth Samthaan took to Instagram to share pictures of his grandmother and bid her a final goodbye.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan had reportedly violated Covid-19 norms.
Gauahar Khan had reportedly violated Covid-19 norms.
tv

Gauahar Khan banned from working for 60 days for violating Covid-19 norms

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:03 PM IST
FWICE has issued a non-cooperation notice to Gauahar Khan for violating Covid-19 norms. She has been banned from working for 60 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni pose for the paps.(Varinder Chawla)
Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni pose for the paps.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul and Disha out on a dinner date. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:12 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya was spotted with girlfriend Disha Parmar, close friend Aly Goni and his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin for a dinner outing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant spotted outside her gym in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
Rakhi Sawant spotted outside her gym in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
tv

Rakhi takes help from paparazzi to find her car but her driver goes missing

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:04 AM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant was seen making her way out of her gym in Mumbai on Tuesday. While she was in a happy mood when she left the building, she began fretting when her driver went missing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, give an interview to Oprah Winfrey.(VIA REUTERS)
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, give an interview to Oprah Winfrey.(VIA REUTERS)
tv

Prince Harry has spoken with Charles, William after Oprah interview: report

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:49 PM IST
  • Prince Harry has reportedly had a conversation with his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, after he and his wife Meghan appeared for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Asim Riaz was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13.
Asim Riaz was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13.
tv

Asim Riaz reveals why he rejected an offer to be part of Bigg Boss 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:24 PM IST
  • Asim Riaz has revealed that he was asked to return to Bigg Boss 14, but he rejected the offer. Here's why.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.(VIA REUTERS)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.(VIA REUTERS)
tv

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview with Oprah was 'heartbreaking'

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, accused an unidentified royal family member of raising racist concerns about their son and courtiers of ignoring her pleas for help when she was suicidal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP