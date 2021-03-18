Michelle Obama shuts down Jimmy Kimmel's probing question on her sex life: 'For some sick reason, you're very obsessed'

Former US first lady Michelle Obama is known for forthright views on a anything under the sun but there are clearly some no-go areas. Jimmy Kimmel got to know it on Tuesday.

Appearing on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the former first lady was there to promote her new Netflix kids food series, Waffles + Mochi.

In the process of the interview, Jimmy spoke about a time where under former president Barack Obama's tenure, the US Navy Seals had conducted the daring mission to eliminate Osama bin Laden. Jimmy said: "A couple of years ago, I interviewed you in Tacoma, Washington, in front of a big group of people. You were on your book tour. We had a great talk, it was a lot of fun, and everyone was very excited to see you. I asked you a question that night — and I actually asked your husband this question as well, and he kicked it back to you."

"I asked you, on the night that Seal Team Six took out Osama bin Laden at your husband's order, did you and your husband make love that night to celebrate?"





Too smart to fall such stuff, Michele shot back: "I have to tell your audience that, for some very sick reason, you're very obsessed with this portion of that major historical event in a way that no one else is. No one in the history of all the conversations I've had, has anybody drilled down on this particular point like you, Jimmy Kimmel."

She added with a laugh, "You're still that little boy in your bedroom, under the cover with the flashlight, going 'I hope nobody sees me'."

Only recently, Michelle had come out in support of Meghan Markle after her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Speaking to NBC News, she had said: "I feel like that was heartbreaking to hear, that she felt like she was in her own family — her own family thought differently of her."

"As I said before, race isn't a new construct in this world for people of colour, and so it wasn't a complete surprise to hear her feelings and to have them articulated," she had added.

