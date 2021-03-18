Michelle Obama shuts down Jimmy Kimmel's probing question on her sex life: 'For some sick reason, you're very obsessed'
- Former US first lady Michelle Obama was too savvy for Jimmy Kimmel when he interviewed her for Michele's upcoming show on Netflix, Waffles + Mochi. See here.
Former US first lady Michelle Obama is known for forthright views on a anything under the sun but there are clearly some no-go areas. Jimmy Kimmel got to know it on Tuesday.
Appearing on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the former first lady was there to promote her new Netflix kids food series, Waffles + Mochi.
In the process of the interview, Jimmy spoke about a time where under former president Barack Obama's tenure, the US Navy Seals had conducted the daring mission to eliminate Osama bin Laden. Jimmy said: "A couple of years ago, I interviewed you in Tacoma, Washington, in front of a big group of people. You were on your book tour. We had a great talk, it was a lot of fun, and everyone was very excited to see you. I asked you a question that night — and I actually asked your husband this question as well, and he kicked it back to you."
"I asked you, on the night that Seal Team Six took out Osama bin Laden at your husband's order, did you and your husband make love that night to celebrate?"
Too smart to fall such stuff, Michele shot back: "I have to tell your audience that, for some very sick reason, you're very obsessed with this portion of that major historical event in a way that no one else is. No one in the history of all the conversations I've had, has anybody drilled down on this particular point like you, Jimmy Kimmel."
Also read: When Twinkle Khanna revealed Karan Johar was in love with her in school: 'He found my moustache hot'
She added with a laugh, "You're still that little boy in your bedroom, under the cover with the flashlight, going 'I hope nobody sees me'."
Only recently, Michelle had come out in support of Meghan Markle after her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Speaking to NBC News, she had said: "I feel like that was heartbreaking to hear, that she felt like she was in her own family — her own family thought differently of her."
"As I said before, race isn't a new construct in this world for people of colour, and so it wasn't a complete surprise to hear her feelings and to have them articulated," she had added.
Michelle Obama shuts down Jimmy Kimmel's probing question on her sex life
- Former US first lady Michelle Obama was too savvy for Jimmy Kimmel when he interviewed her for Michele's upcoming show on Netflix, Waffles + Mochi. See here.
OTT can change the game for young actors: Aditi Sharma
Lee Min-ho waves at fans present outside Pachinko filming location, watch video
- Lee Min-ho is currently in Canada, shooting his upcoming series Pachinko. The actor plays Hansu in the project.
Priyanka Chopra's Oprah interview promo out. Watch it here
Teejay Sidhu, her newborn are mirror images in this pic from when she was born
- Teejay Sidhu has posted an elaborate note, sharing details of how she connected with her newborn during pregnancy. She also posted a pic with her to mark her 3-month birthday.
Abhinav can 'never be good friends' with Rahul Vaidya, but admires this trait
- Abhinav Shukla participated in a round of rapid-fire where he revealed that he can never be friends with Rahul Vaidya but confessed one quality he admires about the Bigg Boss 14 runner-up.
Gauahar Khan shares late dad's pic: 'You are in a better place'
- Gauahar Khan, who has been banned from working for the next 2 months and is facing an FIR for allegedly breaking Covid-19 norms, shares a note about her late dad.
Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan's perfect Maldives holiday
Rahul Vaidya teases a big announcement about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, watch
- Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend Disha Parmar recently met fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin for a dinner outing in Mumbai.
Anita shares a video of son as he dresses up, Rohit calls him 'The Great Gatsby'
- Rohit Reddy saw 'The Great Gatsby' in their son Aaravv when his actor-wife Anita Hassananadani posted a video from the newborn's photoshoot.
Parth Samthaan shares emotional note on his grandma's death
- Television actor Parth Samthaan took to Instagram to share pictures of his grandmother and bid her a final goodbye.
Gauahar Khan banned from working for 60 days for violating Covid-19 norms
Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul and Disha out on a dinner date. See pics
- Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya was spotted with girlfriend Disha Parmar, close friend Aly Goni and his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin for a dinner outing.
Rakhi takes help from paparazzi to find her car but her driver goes missing
- Rakhi Sawant was seen making her way out of her gym in Mumbai on Tuesday. While she was in a happy mood when she left the building, she began fretting when her driver went missing.
Prince Harry has spoken with Charles, William after Oprah interview: report
- Prince Harry has reportedly had a conversation with his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, after he and his wife Meghan appeared for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.