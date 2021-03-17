IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Twinkle Khanna revealed Karan Johar was in love with her in school: 'He found my moustache hot'
Twinkle Khanna and Karan Johar have been friends since their childhood.
Twinkle Khanna and Karan Johar have been friends since their childhood.
bollywood

When Twinkle Khanna revealed Karan Johar was in love with her in school: 'He found my moustache hot'

  • Twinkle Khanna had once revealed that Karan Johar confessed his love for her when they were young. Karan confirmed the claim and added that she was the only woman he loved.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:15 PM IST

Twinkle Khanna and Karan Johar might be cracking up viewers with their hilarious banter, courtesy of their recent television commercial. But the sight is not new for their fans. The two stars have shared a heart-warming relationship from their childhood days and it has come under the spotlight from time-to-time. While they remained good friends for years, Twinkle once revealed that Karan was in love with him.

Back in 2015, at the launch of Twinkle's first book Mrs Funnybones, Twinkle and Karan took a walk down memory lane, talking about their time as kids when she revealed that Karan had a crush on her and he professed his love for her as well. Karan admitted that Twinkle was the only 'woman' he loved. "Karan has confessed that he was in love with me. I had a little moustache at that time and he used to look at that and say ‘That’s hot, I like your moustache’,” Twinkle said at the launch press conference.

During the event, Twinkle also confessed that Karan attempted to run away from boarding school but was caught before he could make his way out of the gates. "We were at the end of a hill, so I said ‘roll down the hill, get a boat from there and run away’. He rolled down the hill but they caught him and they made him climb back, which took him two hours and they made him an example in the assembly making him stand next to the principal as a fugitive," she recalled.

The incident left Karan so traumatised that he begged his parents to get him removed from the institute. "The principal said ‘Will you do what this boy has done?’ I was made some sort of a guinea pig at that stage and it was the most humiliating experience of my life. And I was all of 12 years old."

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala addresses follower's 'curiosity' on how her boyfriend died

When Karan made his directorial debut, he wanted Twinkle to play Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. However, Twinkle turned it down, breaking Karan's heart and it eventually went to Rani Mukherji. Today, Karan has directed and produced several blockbusters including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kapoor and Sons while Twinkle has bid adieu to acting and has been focusing on her writing career. Apart form Mrs Funnybones, she has penned Pyjamas are Forgiving and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
karan johar twinkle khanna

Related Stories

Karan Johar's son Yash sported the 'cool' chain.
Karan Johar's son Yash sported the 'cool' chain.
bollywood

Karan Johar's son Yash channels Shah Rukh Khan's 'cool' Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibe

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • Karan Johar brought back memories of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with the help of his son Yash. The filmmaker shared a video of the little one wearing the iconic 'cool' chain.
READ FULL STORY
Twinkle Khanna with her sister Rinke.
Twinkle Khanna with her sister Rinke.
bollywood

Twinkle shares pic with sister Rinke from trip, says they met after one year

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Twinkle Khanna has been sharing a bunch of pictures from her latest holiday with her family. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a photo with her sister, former actor Rinke Khanna.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Singer Arjun Kanungo will be making his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Radhe, which has been helmed by Prabhudeva
Singer Arjun Kanungo will be making his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Radhe, which has been helmed by Prabhudeva
bollywood

Arjun Kanungo: Salman bhai was always clear about releasing Radhe in theatres

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Singer-actor Arjun Kanungo says superstar Salman Khan was always sure about releasing his film, Radhe, on the big screen
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tara Sutaria was reportedly diagnosed with Covid-19.
Tara Sutaria was reportedly diagnosed with Covid-19.
bollywood

Tara Sutaria confirms testing negative for Covid-19

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • Reports did the rounds suggesting that Tara Sutaria had tested positive for Covid-19. The actor has now confirmed that she has tested negative and assured fans she was healthy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna and Karan Johar have been friends since their childhood.
Twinkle Khanna and Karan Johar have been friends since their childhood.
bollywood

When Twinkle Khanna revealed Karan Johar was in love with her in school

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:15 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna had once revealed that Karan Johar confessed his love for her when they were young. Karan confirmed the claim and added that she was the only woman he loved.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aadar Jain and the ape in a still from Hello Charlie.
Aadar Jain and the ape in a still from Hello Charlie.
bollywood

Hello Charlie teaser: Aadar Jain is on road trip with gorilla who loves Hrithik

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Hello Charlie teaser: Aadar Jain stars in a new comedy, co-starring a gorilla with big love for Bollywood. Watch the teaser here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trishala Dutt was asked about how her boyfriend had died,
Trishala Dutt was asked about how her boyfriend had died,
bollywood

Trishala Dutt addresses follower's 'curiosity' on how her boyfriend died

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala has addressed a follower's query about her boyfriend's death. Trishala had previously talked about how much his death affected her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit has wished son Arin on his 18th birthday.
Madhuri Dixit has wished son Arin on his 18th birthday.
bollywood

Madhuri wishes son Arin on 18th birthday: 'With freedom comes responsibilities'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:43 AM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit has shared a birthday wish for son Arin who turned 18 this year. She shared two then-and-now pictures with him on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Its Satyameva Jayate 2 vs Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this Eid.
Its Satyameva Jayate 2 vs Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this Eid.
bollywood

John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 to clash with Salman Khan's Radhe

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:50 AM IST
  • John Abraham has turned down speculations that the release date of his film, Satyameva Jayate 2, will be changed to avert a clash with Salman Khan's Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan post the screening of Koi Jaane Na on Tuesday.
Aamir Khan post the screening of Koi Jaane Na on Tuesday.
bollywood

Aamir Khan on quitting social media: 'Main apni thunki mein rahta hoon'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:58 AM IST
  • Aamir Khan, who has quit social media, said there is now an increased role of media as he will now communicate with his fans through media only.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh in Adipurush. (file picture)
Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh in Adipurush. (file picture)
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan spotted in new stylish haircut, blue lenses

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:26 AM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan was recently spotted with an all new haircut and blue contact lenses. The actor was reportedly shooting for his next project.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan has shared a new picture on Instagram.
Hrithik Roshan has shared a new picture on Instagram.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan claims he was just looking for samosas in the menu in new pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:33 AM IST
  • Hrithik Roshan has shared two new pictures on Instagram and his fans can't believe his claim in the caption. It takes about the actor's love for samosas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shweta Bachchan turns 47.
Shweta Bachchan turns 47.
bollywood

Navya Naveli shares family portrait to wish Shweta Bachchan on 47th birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:02 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has shared some unseen childhood pictures of daughter Shweta Bachchan on her 47th birthday. Her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also wished her with a lovely family picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
bollywood

'Janhvi has potential to be next Alia': Roohi star reacts to fan comment

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:44 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor had an adorable reaction when a fan compared her to Alia Bhatt, and said that her career could pan out like Alia's.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol often shares memes of herself.
Kajol often shares memes of herself.
bollywood

Kajol has a reply at the ready for those who say she has a 'good appetite'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:38 PM IST
  • Actor Kajol has shared a new meme of herself, poking fun at her 'good appetite'. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Pulkit Samrat says he feels blessed when he gets to come back to Delhi
Actor Pulkit Samrat says he feels blessed when he gets to come back to Delhi
bollywood

Pulkit Samrat: People connect with me as a Delhi boy much more than anything else

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:16 PM IST
“Delhi mein jo fursat milti hai gediyan marne ki woh aur kahin nahi,” says actor Pulkit Samrat while confessing his love for the Capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khushi Kapoor is currently in Los Angeles.
Khushi Kapoor is currently in Los Angeles.
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor's new magic hour pics leave Aaliyah, Shanaya floored

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:39 PM IST
  • Khushi Kapoor's new Instagram pictures have impressed one and all, including sister Janhvi Kapoor. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP