Roohi trailer inspires hilarious memes: Fans can't stop laughing at DDLJ moment; Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor react
Rajkummar Rao returns with yet another horror comedy in Roohi, and this time around, he's got Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. The actor reunites with the makers of Stree for the film, whose trailer has been well-received by their industry colleagues and fans.
Following the release, several Bollywood stars took to social media and shared their thoughts on the trailer. Stree actor Shraddha Kapoor shared the trailer on her Instagram Stories and said, "Very excited for this one!!!" Aparshakti Khurana also expressed his excitement for the movie. "All my favourite people are here," he said.
Arjun Kapoor said, "Yeh dekh ke mard ko already zyada dard ho raha hai!!!" Ranveer Singh shared a moment from the trailer, featuring Varun, and expressed his excitement for the film.
Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal were among the many stars who showed their support to Roohi.
Several Twitter users confessed they were taken aback by Janhvi's ghostly avatar. Others couldn't stop laughing at the nod to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's famous 'palat' scene.
Check out a few reactions to the trailer below:
Presented by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, Roohi is directed by debutant Hardik Mehta. Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has penned the script. The film is set to release on March 11, 2021, in theatres.
The makers said that Roohi is expected to release on over 1,500 screens across the country. The film was initially slotted to release in 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the movie's release.
