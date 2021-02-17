Meet Gurfateh Pirzada, Karan Johar to groom Guilty actor as part of his talent company

Filmmaker Karan Johar has introduced yet another young talent from his new talent management agency Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, who played the role of VJ or Vijay Pratap Singh in Netflix film Guilty, is the latest actor that Karan's team will support.

Sharing a video profile of Gurfateh on Instagram, Karan wrote on Twitter, "Proud to introduce you to the newest addition to the #DCASquad. Meet @gurfatehpirzada - he's bold, he's suave and he has a gaze that'll leave you entranced. He's delivered a powerful performance in #Guilty and we can’t wait to see him in action again! #DCA."

Proud to introduce you to the newest addition to the #DCASquad. Meet @gurfatehpirzada - he's bold, he's suave and he has a gaze that'll leave you entranced. He's delivered a powerful performance in #Guilty and we can’t wait to see him in action again! #DCA pic.twitter.com/7mwPRh4PUR — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 17, 2021





He shared more pictures of the actor on Instagram and wrote, "When it comes to stealing hearts, this boy is 'guilty' as charged! We're super excited to have @gurfatehpirzada onboard the #DCASquad and we can't wait to create more magic with him!"





Gurfateh also wrote a note of gratitude on his Instagram account along with his pictures. He wrote, "I couldn’t have asked for anything better than this....the love I’ve received from this industry and our audience has been unreal!! Here’s to new beginnings."

Gurfateh had played the male lead in 2020 film Guilty, which had Kiara Advani in the lead role of Nanki Dutta and marked the acting debut of Akansha Ranjan as Tanu Kumar. The film received positive reviews by the critics as well as the viewers.

He is the brother of South actor Mehreen Pirzada, who shared the screen space with Dhanush in Tamil film Pattas. He will also be seen in Zareen Khan-starrer Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. Rumours suggest the actor also has a role in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra.

Karan Johar, who has often being accused of practicing and boosting nepotism in the film industry by launching star kids, has been introducing new talents to be groomed by his talent agency. He recently welcomed Triptii Dimri of Bulbbull fame under his guidance.

