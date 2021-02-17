IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Suhana Khan stuns as she poses with friends in New York, fans say 'so glam'. See here
Suhana Khan is pursuing a course in filmmaking in New York.
Suhana Khan is pursuing a course in filmmaking in New York.
bollywood

Suhana Khan stuns as she poses with friends in New York, fans say 'so glam'. See here

  • Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana channeled her glamorous self yet again and shared a set of gorgeous pictures on Instagram. The star kid is currently pursuing higher education in New York.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:49 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is still a student but she is already a star on Instagram. Her 1.5 million following on Instagram is proof of it. On Tuesday, she shared yet another set of gorgeous pictures with her friends in New York.

Sharing them, she wrote: "l8r, not. now." Wearing a two piece beige bodycon dress, Suhana is every bit a star in her own right. Both of her friends are in black short dresses and compliment her well.

A bunch of her fans dropped red heart eyes and fire emojis. One said "so glam" while another said "wowie". A third person said "Oh my ladies".

Suhana is studying filmmaking in New York. Towards the end of last month, Shah Rukh and his younger son, AbRam were spotted at Mumbai airport at wee hours of the day as they dropped her off.

On Valentine's Day, Suhana shared pictures with her 'Galentine' as they enjoyed a day off from studies.

While in India, Suhana is often seen with her childhood friends - actor Ananya Panday, assistant director on Gunjan Saxena Shanaya Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and healthcare entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda.

She had, in fact, shared then-and-now pictures with the trio which was a big hit. She had written: "Just me being the main character."


Suhana's profile is not only about her channeling her glamorous avatar. Every now and then, she speaks on subjects close to her heart. Some time back, she had written about discrimination she has faced on the basis of her colour. She had written: "There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old."

Also read: Not acting, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda says she's ready to join dad in family business

She had added, "Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suhana khan

Related Stories

Suhana Khan with a friend in New York.
Suhana Khan with a friend in New York.
bollywood

Suhana Khan rings in Galentine's Day in New York with friend. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:51 AM IST
Suhana Khan has shared a new picture with her pretty friend on Instagram. It shows the two ladies bathed in pink and purple lights, enjoying a night in.
READ FULL STORY
Shanaya Kapoor is the latest star kids to make her Instagram public.
Shanaya Kapoor is the latest star kids to make her Instagram public.
bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor shows off belly dancing skills, says she stole Suhana's skirt

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Shanaya Kapoor shared a short clip and pictures from her belly dance session. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya at Mumbai airport.
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya at Mumbai airport.
bollywood

Aishwarya holds Aaradhya's hand as they leave airport, Abhishek follows

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:03 AM IST
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were spotted with daughter Aaradhya at the Mumbai airport late Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suhana Khan is pursuing a course in filmmaking in New York.
Suhana Khan is pursuing a course in filmmaking in New York.
bollywood

Suhana Khan stuns as she poses with friends in New York, fans say 'so glam'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:49 AM IST
  • Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana channeled her glamorous self yet again and shared a set of gorgeous pictures on Instagram. The star kid is currently pursuing higher education in New York.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kriti Sanon has shared a picture of herself, clicked by Akshay Kumar.
Kriti Sanon has shared a picture of herself, clicked by Akshay Kumar.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar captures Kriti Sanon in her Bachchan Pandey character's look

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Kriti Sanon has shared a stunning picture of herself clicked by her Bachchan Pandey co-star Akshay Kumar. She plays a journalist wanting to become a film director in the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Naveli Nanda poses with her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda.
Navya Naveli Nanda poses with her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda.
bollywood

Navya Nanda hits back at troll who dared to attack her mother Shweta

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:14 AM IST
  • Navya Naveli Nanda stood up for her mother, and homemakers around the world, when a troll attacked her on Instagram. Here's her response to the person who implied that her mother, Shweta Bachchan, doesn't have a job.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Naveli Nanda poses with her grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan.
Navya Naveli Nanda poses with her grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan.
bollywood

Not acting, Navya Nanda says she's ready to join dad in family business

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:06 PM IST
  • Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has said that she's ready to join her father Nikhil Nanda's business.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sarah Jane Dias has been a part of OTT projects such as Tandav and Time Out.
Actor Sarah Jane Dias has been a part of OTT projects such as Tandav and Time Out.
bollywood

Sarah Jane Dias: Doing web projects was a choice, not because of lack of film roles

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:01 PM IST
Her tryst with the web platform began back in 2017 when the digital wave was in its nascent stage, and Sarah Jane Dias is happy that she took the plunge way before a lot of actors
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has has said that she never claimed that she is a better stunt performer than Tom Cruise.
Kangana Ranaut has has said that she never claimed that she is a better stunt performer than Tom Cruise.
bollywood

After being trolled, Kangana says she never compared herself to Tom Cruise

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:01 PM IST
  • Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she never compared herself to Tom Cruise, but that a stunt director who'd worked with the both of them did.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor-couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee in Ayodhya on Tuesday (Sourced photo)
Actor-couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee in Ayodhya on Tuesday (Sourced photo)
bollywood

It’s déjà vu for Gurmeet & Devina in Ayodhya

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Life came to full circle for actor-couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee as they went for darshan to Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya on Tuesday. Celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary, a day after, the couple who played Ram and Sita in the TV show ‘Ramayana’ (2008) were on their first visit to Ayodhya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Tanvi Azmi starred in Tribhanga recently
Actor Tanvi Azmi starred in Tribhanga recently
bollywood

Tanvi Azmi: It is only now that female actors in my age group are getting good work

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Actor Tanvi Azmi notes how characters and stories are now being written keeping older female actor in mind.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krishna Shroff and Eban Hayms broke up last year.
Krishna Shroff and Eban Hayms broke up last year.
bollywood

Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend Eban posts cryptic message: 'Don't be mad at me'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:54 PM IST
  • Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend, Eban Hyams, has posted another cryptic message about relationships. The former couple broke up towards the end of last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh and Saif Ali Khan photographed during their coffee session
Ranveer Singh and Saif Ali Khan photographed during their coffee session
bollywood

Ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery, Saif Ali Khan chills with Ranveer on set

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Ranveer Singh and Saif Ali Khan were spotted together on set. The duo was dressed in white, in pictures shared online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra recently turned author with Unfinished.
Priyanka Chopra recently turned author with Unfinished.
bollywood

Priyanka's biggest revelations in Unfinished; from on-set harassment to trolling

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:55 PM IST
  • From being harassed by a director to tackling trolls who believed she had undergone plastic surgery, here are the biggest revelations Priyanka Chopra made in her memoir, Unfinished.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani will be seen next in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Disha Patani will be seen next in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
bollywood

Disha Patani drops gorgeous pic in a bikini, fans gush 'so pretty'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:25 PM IST
  • Disha Patani shared a stunning pool picture on Tuesday. Loving it were here many fans. Disha will be seen next in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood.
Hrithik Roshan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood.
bollywood

How Hrithik overcame his stammer: 'You can compare it to hell'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:17 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood as an ace dancer and an action star. But did you know that Hrithik had to battle against a stammer for 22 years?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra experienced a neck cramp at her wedding
Priyanka Chopra experienced a neck cramp at her wedding
bollywood

Priyanka reveals she had a neck cramp after her wedding, because of her dress

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas walked down the aisle in a 75-foot-long veil at her wedding to Nick Jonas in 2018. The actor has now revealed that the memorable moment came at a price.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP